I Don’t Think You’re Ready for E.L.F’s Jelly Makeup Line

We love when beauty brands push the envelope with textures. Sure, new colors are great and all but new formulas are an exciting way to switch things up. E.L.F.’s Jelly Pop collection is just that—a limited-edition color and skincare line with a jelly-like texture. But it’s not just the bouncy texture that has fans so stoked about the collection. Jelly Pop is also ultra-hydrating and watermelon-infused with sheer, subtle color that’s perfect for summer. Who wants a full face beat in the heat and humidity? Not me, that’s for sure.

The vegan and cruelty-free Jelly Pop line is pretty large and features face and eye gloss, lip gloss, blush, primer, face cleanser, moisturizer, primer and a brush. It’s all in this pretty sheer packaging that shows off the watermelon-color of the products. The best part? Everything retails for less than $10. So major, right? Here’s a quick breakdown of exactly what you can shop.

Jelly Pop Flush Blush

Available in two shades, this glossy color melts on your cheeks and leaves behind a sheen.

$6 at E.L.F.

Jelly Pop Stipple Brush

Apply blush, highlighter or foundation seamlessly.

$8 at E.L.F.

Jelly Pop Watermelon Cleanser

This vitamin B5-infused cleanser promises to remove all your makeup and leave skin feeling soft.

$8 at E.L.F.

Jelly Pop Face & Eye Gloss

Get the glossy eyelid look, available in two shades.

$6 at E.L.F.

Jelly Pop Juicy Gloss

In four sheer shades, this non-sticky gloss hydrates lips.

$5 at E.L.F.

Jelly Pop Water Gel Moisturizer

The unique gel texture quickly absorbs into skin.

$8 at E.L.F.

Jelly Pop Dew Primer

This makeup primer helps products stay on all day, while it hydrates your skin at the same time.

$10 at E.L.F.

Jelly Pop Mini Kit

This Ulta-exclusive kit includes a travel-sized Dew Primer, as well as a full-sized Face & Eye Gloss and Juicy Gloss.

$15 at Ulta

