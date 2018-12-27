e.l.f. Cosmetics’s End-of-Year Sale Includes Top-Rated Products for Under $1

The only thing better than a discount before the holidays is one right after the holidays; especially if Santa left spending money in our stocking or we simply survived the season without going broke. And when there are beauty staples on the docket, we’re definitely paying attention because now’s a prime time to stock up for a fresh start in the New Year. With that being said, e.l.f.’s end-of-year sale is back like it never left and as expected, the deals are too good to pass up.

The brand is already affordable minus the discounts, with most products falling under $20, including brushes and more innovative skin care products. But come end of December, a slew of these products have their prices cut down an extra 20 percent off already discounted prices, with final numbers falling well under $5. And if you’re looking to spend even less, a handful of staples cost less than $1 too, like a shimmery lip gloss and stipple brush for highlighting.

If that weren’t enough, there’s also free shipping and a free gift for purchases over $25, which shouldn’t be hard to spend given all of the steep markdowns. Still on the fence about spending? Check out 10 products that cost less than $1…we have a feeling your cart will be full in no time.

Makeup Remover Exfoliating Cleansing Wipes

Infused with jojoba and shea butter so your skin doesn’t experience irritation after being scrubbed clean.

$0.96 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Translucent Mattifying Powder

With a sponge on hand, you can absorb oil and conceal shine after applying your foundation or tinted moisturizer.

$0.96 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Shape & Stay Brow Pencil

A clear wax pencil for setting brows in place without flaking underneath your pencil or pomade.

$0.64 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Lip Balm Tint

A healthy, sheer balm for just a hint of color on those “no makeup” makeup days.

$0.64 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20

The perfect foundation alternative that also keeps your skin supported with a slew of healthy nutrients, including aloe and cucumber.

$0.96 at e.l.f Cosmetics

Satin Eyeliner Pencil

Four colors–black, green, violet and blue–for a non-basic liner look.

$0.32 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Smudge Pot Cream Eyeshadow

Use this as a shadow all over the lid or apply with a brush if you prefer liner.

$0.96 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Matte Lip Color

There are still 11 colors to choose from, all of which are enriched with vitamins A, C, and E for hydration too.

$0.96 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Expert Liquid Liner

A smudge-proof formula with a fine tip applicator to match for your fiercest cat eye yet.

$0.64 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Makeup Bronzer

An easy-to-blend powder formula for a year-round sun-kissed glow.

$0.64 at e.l.f. Cosmetics