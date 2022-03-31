E.L.F. Cosmetics & Dunkin’ Just Came Together for the Cutest Beauty Collab of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As a New Yorker who now lives in Los Angeles, I miss Dunkin.’ They exist in SoCal but they’re few and far between unlike pretty much every other block in East Coast cities. There’s just something about that $3 latte and handful of Munchkins that really feels like home. So, there’s pretty much nothing cuter to me than E.L.F. Cosmetics’ Dunkin’ collaboration. Yes, E.L.F. makeup in pastry-inspired hues and in the classic orange-and-pink packaging. Is there anything better?

This limited-edition 6-piece makeup collection has donut-inspired shades, scents shapes and textures. Glazed lip gloss, sprinkle shadows, donut-shaped face sponges and more are all encased in Dunkin’s signature donut box packaging. E.L.F.’s collaboration with Chipotle last March sold out in just 72 hours (the Avocado Sponge sold out in just two minutes, per the brand), so I have a feeling this won’t last long either.

Dying to get your hands on it? You might want to become a member of E.L.F’s Beauty Squad. The loyalty program is free to join and will get you access to the Dunkin’ collection early — this Thursday! Otherwise, everyone can grab it when it rolls out to Ulta Beauty on April 3. Set your iCal to shop the entire collection, below.

The Dunkin’ Dozen Eyeshadows

Get three eyeshadow palettes with pastry-inspired shades.

Donut Forget Putty Primer

A radiant makeup primer for that all-day glazed glow.

Strawberry Frosted With Sprinkles Face Sponge

A donut-shaped applicator for all your blending needs.

Coffee Lip Scrub

Buff away dead skin with this coffee-scented scrub.

Glazed for Days Lip Glosses

Get two Dunkin’-inspired hydrating lip glosses on key chains.

The Classic Dunkin’ Stack

Get the entire collection, plus the E.L.F. x Dunkin’ cup and straw-inspired brushes.