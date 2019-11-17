Don’t Puff-Puff-Pass on e.l.f.’s New Cannabis Skincare Line—It’s Legit

Scroll To See More Images

The beauty industry is on a major high and now, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ cannabis collection is joining the cipher. Everything from eyeshadow palettes to luxury moisturizers is being infused with varieties of cannabis sativa that have little or no THC content; hemp being the most popular. To some, the movement is nothing more than a gimmicky marketing tactic. However, ongoing studies are showing the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits of cannabinoids to the skin, making it a possible treatment for acne, eczema, dermatitis and more.

e.l.f. Cosmetics holds a special place in my heart as an affordable brand I can always count on to deliver quality while staying on top of the trends I want to try. The latest addition is the Hemp-Derived Cannabis collection featuring four new skincare and skin prep products, all of which are infused with hemp seed oil. Admittedly, my current routine is hella strict, but I couldn’t pass on this one, especially since most cannabis-infused skincare products are pricy.

I’ve morphed into somewhat of a skincare snob since enlisting the help of a dermatologist six months ago. For the most part, I’ve depended on luxe (but highly recommended) products to get my acne under control. But now that my complexion is in tip-top shape, I’m more than comfortable with test-driving some newness, including this drugstore line. With that being said…

Happy Hydration Cream

Of all the products in my current routine, moisturizer is what I’m most picky about. Second only to my topical acne prescriptions, it’s the most important product to help me maintain balance in my skin, so I was a bit nervous to try the Happy Hydration Cream ($12). Even with the current temperatures in NYC hitting as low as 30 degrees, my skin is quite oily in most places. However, my skin is also a bit dehydrated due to the weather, retinoids and an inability to keep up with my water intake (working on that).

I’m happy to report that this moisturizer instantly made my skin feel high-drated (see what I did there?), soft and supple. It also absorbed pretty quickly even on occasions where I admittedly used more moisturizer than I needed. A little goes a long way with this stuff.

All The Feels Facial Oil

Even with super oily skin, I use facial oil religiously (day and night). Contrary to belief, non-comedogenic oil can actually restore balanced oil production to acne-prone skin. I was surprised to see this facial oil ($12) absorbed so quickly into my skin and feel weightless, making it an oil I can comfortably use day and night.

Puff Puff Primer

Hydrating primers have always been my secret sauce to flawless makeup application. From my experience and advice given by my dermatologist, they trick oily skin into feeling balanced, signaling oil glands to slow down production. This is why of all the products in e.l.f.’s Hemp-Derived Cannabis collection, I was most excited to try out the primer ($8).

I’m happy to report that it didn’t disappoint one bit. The primer absorbed in a matter of seconds, instantly leaving my skin feeling and looking smooth—and my makeup looked flawless too. On days that I skipped wearing makeup, I still used this primer for additional hydration and smoother appearance.

Calm Balm

It’s officially the season of chapped lips which means having a lip balm at all times is a must. In addition to having acne-prone skin, I suffer from eczema on and off. One of the first places it tends to show up once the temperature drops are around my mouth and on my lips as dry, scaly patches. In addition to cannabis, e.l.f.’s Calm Balm ($5) contains a blend of oils including sunflower seed and jojoba, which felt amazing on my lips. I also like that it gives off a soft sheen, making it a great alternative when my lips need the kind of TLC that a lip gloss can’t give.

Overall, it’s worth noting that e.l.f.’s new cannabis line is free of fragrance, which for me was the *high* of experiencing this new collection. Since I started working with my dermatologist to cure and maintain my acne, I’ve been a bit wary of skincare that includes heavy scents that could cause irritation. e.l.f. clearly took that into consideration.

And as with other e.l.f. skincare products, the Hemp-Derived Cannabis collection is affordable, ranging from $5(Calm Balm lip balm) to $12 (All The Feels Facial Oil). If you’re looking to explore the world of cannabis skincare but don’t want to dish out tons of cash, you shouldn’t pass on this reasonably priced take on the 4/20 trend. The Hemp-Derived Cannabis collection is available now on Target.com. Keep scrolling to see and shop each product.

