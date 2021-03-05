OMG—E.L.F’s Next Chipotle Collab Is Here & Guac Is Not Extra

Back in May, E.L.F. rolled out its Chipotle beauty kit, a burrito-shaped bag filled with best-selling makeup. It was so popular, the two brands took their collaboration a major step forward. The new E.L.F. x Chipotle makeup collection is a full 3-piece line with a seriously cute makeup bag. It’s all new products this time and they’re actually inspired by classic Chipotle ingredients.

“Following our first launch with E.l.f., which sold out in less than four minutes last spring, we’ve taken our collab to the next level with beauty products celebrating our real ingredients in totally unexpected ways,” said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise of Chipotle, in a statement.

The collection launches March 10 at 11am PST, but if you’re a member of E.l.f.’s Beauty Squad, you shop first on March 9. And it’s not just makeup. March 10 is also when the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl launches at Chipotle. The vegan bowl was curated by iconic drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi.

There’s also a way to get free chips and guac. When you buy the eyeshadow palette on E.L.F.’s website, you’ll get a digital coupon for free Chipotle Chips & Guac in your order confirmation email, through April 15. Check out all the goods, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Extra Guac Face Sponge Set

This avocado-shaped sponge comes with a mini pit-shaped sponge for hard-to-reach areas.

Eyes Chips Face Makeup Bag

It looks just like Chipotle’s tortilla chip bag.

Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette

The matte, shimmer, and metallic shades are inspired by classic Chipotle ingredients.

Make It Hot Lip Gloss

This plumping lip gloss has a salsa-colored tint.