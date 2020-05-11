E.L.F. x Chipotle Is the Epic Collab I Didn’t Know I Needed

You know how sometimes two of your favorite brands come together and you have no idea why and are a little confused but you don’t ask questions because it’s too good? No? Well, the E.L.F. x Chipotle Beauty Kit is the perfect example of just that. We’re not totally sure why the two companies decided to #bless us with a collaboration but you will hear no complaints from us. They only made 100 of the limited-edition kits so read on to grab yours before they’re gone for good.

The kit comes with a foil-looking makeup bag (you know, like a burrito) stuffed with E.L.F.’s best-selling products. Inside are some great WFH products that’ll make you feel a little put together without doing a full face beat. There’s the iconic Matte Puddy Primer and Primer Infused Blush in Always Fiery to make your skin look fresh and awake. Pop on a lip for a Zoom meeting with Lip Exfoliator in Brown Sugar, Liquid Matte Lipstick in Red Vixen and Lip Lacquer in Bubbles. Finish your look with Bite-Size Eyeshadow in Cream and Sugar and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Bling Bling. You’ll also get two “utensils:” Fluffy Eye Blender Brush and Blush Brush.

As if that wasn’t enough, you also get a $15 Chipotle gift card with your kit. It’s a perfect time considering most Chipotle locations are doing curbside pickup or delivery.

The kit launches May 14, which is also when E.L.F. is starting its big 25 percent off sale. The discount (with code ELFXCHIPOTLE at checkout) also includes the Beauty Kit so set your alarm and grab it even cheaper. Want to add in a few more affordable goodies? Shop some of our favorites, below.

Holy Hydration! Face Cream

With hyaluronic acid and peptides for hydration.

16Hr Camo Concealer

In 26 full-coverage shades.

Kiss Lip Balm

A tinted berry lip balm.

Gentle Peeling Exfoliant

With tangerine, papaya and licorice extracts.

