This New $5 Concealer Is The Affordable Dupe To A Cult-Favorite

When it comes to face makeup, finding a good formula that matches your skin tone and stays put no matter what is a non-negotiable. But finding your mainstay option can mean trying countless formulas and wasting tons of money, which sucks. For that reason, we take note when budget-friendly brands introduce new products that are rumored to rival pricier counterparts. E.l.f. Cosmetics’ Camo Concealer is a new drop that is already generating buzz for its versatile and superior performance.

E.l.f. never fails to impress with pigment-rich formulas and affordable beauty finds, like their best-selling makeup brushes and velvety lip colors, but this new release is all about base color. The Camo Concealer is designed for 16 hour wear, allover use and a matte finish. It didn’t take long before Reddit users heralded it as a dupe for Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer ($27; tartecosmetics.com), a cult-fave formula that’s constantly flying off shelves.

We love this long-wearing formula’s ability to conceal, correct and contour all in one tiny tube. Though it’s lightweight and goes on like a second skin, the color is so rich you don’t have to cake on layers to cover up the new blemish that greeted you this morning. And unlike many concealers, it dries matte so you don’t have that shiny under-eye that magically (horrendously?) appears during flash photography.

The oversized doe foot applicator makes it easy to dab, dot, glide or blend concealer wherever you please. Since the formula is matte and blends with a tap of the finger, it’s also ideal as a contour to sculpt and chisel those cheekbones, or as a highlighter for the high points of your face. A StyleCaster editor tried three different shades allover her face, and was surprised how well the trio effectively “finished” her complexion.

The full-coverage concealer is available in 18 shades and is categorized by undertone, so you can pick the shade the matches yours best. Not to mention, the formula is cruelty-free and vegan, so you can feel good about your choice.

Starting today, you can find the 16-HR Concealer at Walmart or on the e.l.f. website for just $5. With that low of a price tag, it’s criminal not to give it a try.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.