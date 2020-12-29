E.L.F.’s New CC Cream Is Going Viral on TikTok As a Perfect Dupe for the Popular It Cosmetics Version

There are some makeup products that stand the test of time. It Cosmetics’ CC Cream is one of those favorites. It has the perfect hydrating medium-to-full coverage with skincare ingredients. Many believe it’s well worth the $40 price tag. But for those who don’t have the budget right now or who are watching their coins, a new option is going viral and it’s way less expensive. According to TikTok, E.L.F.s new Camo CC Cream is a dupe for the It Cosmetics favorite and these videos prove it to be true.

Just like It Cosmetics CC+ Cream, E.L.F.’s Camo CC Cream features a medium-to-full formula infused with vegan collagen to boost skin’s elasticity, hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, niacimide to brighten and even skin tone and peptides to help smooth skin. It Cosmetics’ version has SPF 50+ and E.L.F.’s has SPF 30 but you should add a sunscreen first before applying either. E.L.F. has 15 shades at Ulta while It Cosmetics has 12.

Of course, it’s not the same exact formula. Dupes are just simular products that may or may not take the place of the pricer one. Some are going to try E.L.F. and run right back to It Cosmetics while others are going to love this more affordable option. They’re both great foundations so there’s something for everyone.

Over on TikTok, makeup lovers are pleasently surprised by E.L.F.’s coverage. Of course, we haven’t seen a wear test or the product on multiple different skin tones. But it looks to be a pretty great dupe to us. User Lalaluvbeauty looks gorge using both of the foundations.

Already have an It Cosmetics CC+ Cream in your beauty kit? Pick up the E.L.F. Camo CC Cream to do your own test. While you’re at it, grab the E.L.F. 16HR Camo Concealer. We hear it’s a lot like Tarte Shape Tape.