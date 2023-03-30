E.l.f. Collab’d With American Eagle & A Butt Mask Is Involved

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We love E.L.F. for its affordable and quality makeup and skincare. We love American Eagle for its well-fitting jeans and cozy clothes. Now, the two brands have come together on a denim-inspired beauty collaboration with Outer Banks star Carlacia Grant as the ambassador. Well, they’re also calling her the “Belfie Queen” and it might be a little confusing to figure out why that is — until you look a the collection and see it includes a face and butt mask.

Grant showed off her adorable American Eagle denim ‘fit in a series of shots by photographer Michael Simon. That’s where the “belfie” comes in, when you take a photo of your butt in cute jeans. “I set the camera low, below the knees, and the knee that’s furthest from the camera, bend it in so you have an angle,” the actor told STYLECASTER about taking the perfect picture. “Look back over your shoulder with a cute little wink.” Right now, she says her favorite style is high-waist bell bottoms.

She’s always wearing the E.l.f. x American Eagle makeup, including the Daze Eyeshadow Palette ($16 at E.l.f.) and Perfect pHit Lip Balm ($8 at E.l.f.). The palette features 12 colors in matte and shimmer finishes inspired by different shades of denim, such as Cute Overall, Cargos and Corduroy.

The hydrating pH lip balm transforms from dark denim blue into your own perfect pink shade.

Then, of course, there’s the face and butt mask. It contains kaolin, shea butter, vitamin E and blueberry extract to hydrate, smooth and reduce the appearance of pores. “After I wash my face, I put it on and let it sit for like 15 minutes,” Grant says. “After I wash it off, it exfoliates my skin and leaves me with a lasting glow.”

You can grab the 3-piece beauty collection at both E.l.f. and American Eagle.