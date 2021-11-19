Elemis’ Black Friday Sale Includes the Cult-Fave Cleansing Balm for $20+ Off

Every year it feels like Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales get earlier and earlier and bigger and bigger. It can be overwhelming to figure out what to shop and when the best deals are happening. That’s why we’re breaking down the best of the best sales you can’t miss. Elemis’ Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale is right up there with our favorites of the season. And for good reason.

Cult-favorite skincare loved by celebs including Victoria Beckham and Cara Delevingne is 30 percent off from now until November 25, and 35 percent off from November 26-November 30. So, why wouldn’t you wait until the days with the highest discounts? Well, the most popular products are sure to sell out, such as the cult-favorite Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and chic gift sets with an incredible value. Just be sure to use the promo code “CELEBRATE” at checkout.

Plus, when you spend $125 after the discounts, you score a free 5-piece gift with purchase! You literally cannot go wrong. Get started with some of our must-haves, below.

Nourishing Cleanse & Hydrate Duo – $31.50 Off

This gift set already has a retail value of $164! You get the cult-favorite Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and the ultra-hydrating Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. Your winter skin will thank you.

Nourishing Skin Health Trio – $13.50 Off

Traveling for the holidays? This trio gets you perfect travel sizes of Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter, Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer and Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist for your nourished skin that glows.

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads – $17.70 Off

Get baby-soft skin with a unique blend of lactic acid and probiotic ferment complex.

English Rose-Infused Body Trio – $20.40 Off

Have a relaxing night in and break out this trio (with a retail value of $92!) that gets you hydrating and smelling good from head to toe. You get full sizes of Modern English Rose Bath and Shower Milk, Modern English Rose Body Cream and Modern English Rose Hand & Nail Balm.

No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar – $75 Off

Usually, the season’s popular advent calendars aren’t included in sales but this huge one is — and it’s worth $562! You get 25 best-selling face and body favorites to keep or give as gifts.

Age-Defying Best Sellers – $67.50 Off

This ultimate anti-aging set has a retail value of $312! You get four high-performance Pro-Collagen products, including full sizes of Pro-Collagen Marine Oil, Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum and Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser, as well as a 30mL Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.