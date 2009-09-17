Elegant, Youthful Hair at Costello Tagliapietra

To put a modern twist on a 40’s staple backstage at Costello Tagliapietra, Sebastian Professional lead stylist Thomas Dunkin created an elegant, youthful look on the models. The soft and sweet bob was loosely inspired by the traditional roll style from the 40’s with soft curls that barely graze the shoulders.

To get this look, Dunkin worked Sebastian Flexible Bodyfying Liquid Gel ($15.95) through damp hair. After blown-dry with a round brush, the hair was taken into small sections, sprayed with light hairspray, curled and set.

To finish the look, hair was gently brushed out to create soft, romantic curls and then fastened under at the nape of the neck with bobby pins.

The makeup for this show was created by MAC key artist Lisa Butler. Skin was prepped with tinted moisturizer before cheeks were highlighted with an upcoming MAC Powder Blush shade called Optimistic Orange.

Eyes were free of shadow and mascara with only smudges of gray pencil surrounding them for definition. To finish the look, Butler patted on MAC LipGlass in Peachy and Ember Glow.