Electronic Beauty Judge Goes Mobile

Ah, the familiar girl group trip to the ladies room to scrutinize every detail, from the “oy vey, my Jewish nose” to the “ugh, my eyes will forever be too close to each other.” Us ladies (and gentlemen, even though they’re less willing to admit it) have enough gripes about the way we look, and people will always make judgments based on the first glance. Now in between Facebooking, searching for the coolest restaurant, and checking e-mail, you can have your hot factor calculated.

Software has been developed that can rate your level of attractiveness via the newest three dollar iPhone or iTouch app called Vanity. Now you can carry the ultimate judge around with you in pocket! Sound nightmarish? That’s because it is.

The creator of the application had the nerve to call its one to ten rating scale the Golden Ratio. Upon submitting a photo of your beautiful ( well, maybe) face, you can ask it to rate the curvature of your nose or the symmetry of your eyes, or your image holistically. And then Tweet that with your Twitter app.

Vanity uses a different system to differentiate between males and females– so now, you can take or import photos with a possibly worthy date (results are pending), submit them to Vanity, and let it calculate for you if he or she is hot or…not, and Tweet it. Fancy party trick, techie.