Election Day 2012: Nail Art Worthy of Our Next President

With our entire nation on the edge of their seats today waiting for voting results from the presidential election, we can only hope that you exercised your right to be heard, and voted along with the rest of us. Now that all we can do is sit back and wait as the results come pouring in, we may as well do it with a bit of patriotic style. No matter who you are rooting for in this election, why not show up to your election night party with a bit of spirited nail art on your fingertips?

We gathered some of the best nail art from around the Web to inspire our artistic talents, whether you’re team Obama or Romney. Or, if you’d rather not take sides and simply want to get out the word to vote (by spelling it out on your fingertips) that works too. Click through the slides above and as always, tweet us your nail art to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured in next week’s nail art column!