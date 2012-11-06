StyleCaster
Election Day 2012: Nail Art Worthy of Our Next President

Election Day 2012: Nail Art Worthy of Our Next President

Rachel Adler
by
Election Day 2012: Nail Art Worthy of Our Next President
With our entire nation on the edge of their seats today waiting for voting results from the presidential election, we can only hope that you exercised your right to be heard, and voted along with the rest of us. Now that all we can do is sit back and wait as the results come pouring in, we may as well do it with a bit of patriotic style. No matter who you are rooting for in this election, why not show up to your election night party with a bit of spirited nail art on your fingertips?

We gathered some of the best nail art from around the Web to inspire our artistic talents, whether you’re team Obama or Romney. Or, if you’d rather not take sides and simply want to get out the word to vote (by spelling it out on your fingertips) that works too. Click through the slides above and as always, tweet us your nail art to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured in next week’s nail art column!

1 of 8

This patriotic manicure simply shows off the fact that she voted – and we love the election box check!

Image: MissChievious.tv via Style.Mtv.com

Instead of going all out with your nail designs, you can simply deck out one "bling" finger.

Image: Beauty Judy Nails via beautyjudy.com

This nail artist chose to really spell it out for us!

Image via Beautylish

These nails support all parties.

Image: Election Day Nails via Pinterest

The famous Katy Perry nails – how would you feel about having Obama's face on your fingers?

Image: Katy Perry's Obama Nails via Pinterest

A simple way to display your candidate: spell out his name on your fingertips!

Image: Mitt Romney via Pinterest

Half flag, half Obama.

Image: Obama Nails via Pinterest

If you'd rather get the word out to vote (instead of who you're voting for), try spelling it out on your nails like The Daily Varnish did!

Image via TheDailyVarnish

