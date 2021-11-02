The Anti-Aging Serum of The Moment Has Sold Out 5 Times In Just 2 Months & It’s Finally Back In Stock—For Now

A face serum is a must-have step in any skincare routine. Serums deliver all the beneficial ingredients your skin needs to stay healthy. While there are tons of different serum concoctions out there, there’s one serum that multitasks like no other. It also happens to be one of the most in-demand serums of the moment.

Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum has sold out five times in the past two months, so it truly is selling like hotcakes.

Formulated with the help of skincare expert Dr. Antony Nakhla, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, Eighth Day truly seems like it does nothing but positive things for your complexion.

You might want to buckle up, because there are loads of ingredients and functions that make this serum such an MVP and fan-favorite. The formula is enriched with clinical strength ingredients that have high concentration levels—the stronger, the better applies to skincare, too. The scientific terms might not make sense at first, but keep reading and we’ll break down the various layers of this best-selling, all-in-one serum. Just make sure you don’t dillydally, because this skincare product is likely already on its way to going out of stock for its sixth time.

Here’s the low-down on the Regenerative Serum. First of all, the name is truly spot on in that the powerful formula is formulated to sink deep into your pores, right where your cells are, to energize and renew your skin cells. Additionally, the hero ingredient, a Peptide-Rich Plasma that includes 24 bioidentical synthetic peptides, growth factors, and amino acids, copies the unique molecules found in your skin cells to renew and restore.

That is some pretty advanced science going on, but a few other anti-aging ingredients you’ll definitely recognize include hydrating hyaluronic acid, exfoliating glycolic acid, and healing Manuka honey. This trio makes for some seriously soothing, lifting, and plumping effects that’ll have you questioning if you got Botox in your sleep. Top that all off with niacinamide, which reduces the appearance of pores, protects the skin barrier, repairs previous damage, and calms the skin, and you have yourself a serum you won’t want to waste a drop of.

Once these beneficial skincare ingredients penetrate deep into your skin, then what? Well, you might notice some or all of the 10 most visible skin concerns starting to improve. Some of the main ones this serum targets are fine lines and wrinkles, dehydration, redness, dullness, and loss of firmness and elasticity, among others. Not to mention, it achieves all of this while remaining vegan and cruelty-free, as well as without any gluten, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, GMOs, PEGs, and fragrance.

Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum is sold exclusively at Violet Grey, and because it can sell out with the snap of a finger, we suggest you place your order now. Though it may cost a pretty penny, the expertise, quality ingredients, and results are just too good to pass up.