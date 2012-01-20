Editors Test Hunger Games Polishes, Cruise’s Beauty Secret

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

The ladies over at Teen Vogue got a sneak peek at the China Glaze Hunger Games’ nail polish collection and immediately gave themselves fiery manicures. [Teen Vogue]

The fact that Tom Cruise gets facials is one thing. The fact that he gets placenta-based facials is too much for us to even comprehend. [ShowbizSpy]

When it comes to beauty Jennifer Aniston claims “the simpler the better,” hence why she’s been usingNeutrogena’s $3 Original Facial Cleansing Barsince high school. [People]

And finally, another DKNY perfume, but this time they are trading up apples for sweets with their new Sweet Delicious Limited Edition Fragrances. [British Beauty Blogger]