Editors’ Picks: Mascaras Of The Moment

Looking for a lash boost? We’ve tried dozens of mascaras to find three standout tubes that deserve a place in your makeup bag.

Wendy Rodewald, Senior Editor

Napoleon Perdis Magnif-Eyes Mascara ($25, available this month at neimanmarcus.com)

Testing mascaras is part of my job, so I won’t settle for one that’s anything less than all-around great, from formula to brush design. The newest lash booster from Aussie makeup artist brand Napoleon Perdis fits the bill, with a formula that’s light enough to build clumpless coats but still give serious impact, and a spiral wand that grabs my lashes while being skinny enough to maneuver gracefully. Plus, it doesn’t leave me with sooty marks on my browbone midday (hate that!) and the slick black and gold tube looks classy in my makeup bag.

Megan Segura, Associate Editor

Beauty Addicts Show Off Mascara ($20, beautyaddicts.com)

I’ll be honest: I’m not very loyal when it comes to mascara. I’m constantly trying the latest formula or newest gimmicky wand that promises lush lashes. For the moment, however, I’m all about Beauty Addicts’ Show Off Mascara. The curved wand helps to curl lashes as it coats them. It also contains argan oil to condition lashes, so they look their best, with or without makeup on.

Shannon Farrell, Editorial Assistant

CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara by LashBlast ($6.99, covergirl.com)

My biggest pet peeve when it comes to mascaras is clumping. Those spider leg lashes are not a good look on anyone. With most mascaras, you can only apply two coats before it starts clumping together. I have long lashes, but to get any real height, I need to apply a lot of coats. With the CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara by LashBlast I can do three or four coats neatly for length and slight volume. Also, the bend in the wand creates fan-like lashes so you can forgo a lash curler if you’re short on time.

