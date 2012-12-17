Editors’ Picks: Lip Quenchers

Wendy Rodewald, Senior Editor

Korres Lip Butter in Wild Rose ($12, sephora.com)

I love a product that gives results and looks good doing it. This butter soaks into lips to condition in a way that waxier balms can’t, and its juicy, sheer berry red tint is so natural and gorgeous, it makes me feel like Snow White. Lately, I’ve been using this balm as a base for my (holiday-appropriate) red lipstick. Since it’s so brilliant at sealing in moisture, my lip color goes on smoother and stays hydrated longer.

Megan Segura, Associate Editor

Royal Apothic Lip Conditioner ($18, royalapothic.com)

I consider myself a connoisseur of lip moisturizers. At any given time, I have a slew of sticks, glosses and tubes littering my desk and purse. The problem is most don’t do that great of a job. Some actually dry out my lips! One tube I’m loving right now is Royal Apothic Lip Conditioner. The clear jelly coats my lips in a non-sticky balm that leaves them soft and hydrated.

Shannon Farrell, Editorial Assistant

KAPLAN MD LIP 20 Mask ($48, Kaplanmd.com)

I’ve never been very consistent with exfoliating my lips, only doing the treatment when my lips really need it. But this winter my lips have been more chapped than ever. This lip mask is a great weekly treatment to exfoliate, condition and hydrate. One of the reasons I like this product so much is because it’s a mask, you just apply, let sit for five minutes and then rinse off. No scrubbing required.