Editors’ Picks: Lipsticks We Love

If there’s anything close to a cure for winter blahs, a bold statement lip is it. Just try feeling down with a pop of red or pink on your pout — it’s nearly impossible. With this in mind, we’re rounding up our latest favorite lipsticks to earn a place in our respective makeup bags this winter.

Wendy Rodewald, Senior Editor

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine in Fuchsia in Excess ($34, sephora.com)

Usually with lipstick, it’s a tradeoff between bold color and a creamy texture. Not so with YSL’s newest formula, which has twice as many soft waxes as does a typical bullett to make its texture supremely silky and balm-like. But the color is bright and brilliant, too, with a shiny finish that makes lips look luscious. I love this hot pink shade as an alternative to red because it looks good on pretty much everyone.

Megan Segura, Associate Editor

Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Suede in Couture ($8.49, target.com)

For the most part, I prefer gloss to lipstick, because I don’t have to worry about applying it perfectly, but there are times when I want a richer color. I’ve been disappointed too often by high-end lipsticks that sacrifice hydration for staying power, which is why I was pleasantly surprised by Revlon’s Colorstay Ultimate Suede line of lipsticks. They deliver long-lasting pigment without making lips bone dry.

Shannon Farrell, Editorial Assistant

MAC Lipstick in Russian Red ($15, maccosmetics.com)

Every girl needs a signature red lipstick, and that is exactly what Russian Red is. The classic color has blue undertones that are perfect for my naturally blushed complexion. And aside from the color, I’m pretty much obsessed with all MAC lipsticks. They apply smoothly, have a glossy finish so I don’t need to layer any lip gloss, and the color lasts for hours.