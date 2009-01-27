Editor’s Picks: Go for the Gold

The Oscars are near and we’ve got gold fever. Here, our favorite gilded goodies.

Essie Love, Beverly Hills xx

Review: This nail polish captures the essence of the bling neighborhood perfectly –it’s a rich red hue with a golden sheen, courtesy of real 24K gold, that complements every skin tone.

Price: $18

Where to Buy: Essie

Marc Jacobs Daisy Glitter Gel Rollerball

Review: Roll this glittery gel fragrance on your décolleté to give yourself a subtle glistening glow and score the seductive scent of violet, ruby red grapefruit, wild strawberry, jasmine, gardenia, musk and vanilla.

Price: $25

Where to Buy: Nordstrom

Ted Gibson Individual Color Conditioner in Glimmering Gold

Review: Formulated for light to medium blonde hair, this gilt moisturizer enhances natural gold and honey tones. Wild orchid conditions the scalp and soy proteins, mango, ginkgo biloba, vitamin E and silk proteins give strands strength, protection, moisture and shine.

Price: $36

Where to Buy: Ted Gibson Beauty

Chantecaille Bengal Bronzer

Review: Give animal magnetism a whole new meaning with this dazzling bronze, gold and platinum tiger powder. It contains coated pearls for a slight iridescence that warms up even the coldest complexion.

Price: $85

Where to Buy: Space NK

Michael Kors Leg Shine

Review:Swipe this savvy little stick on pasty legs to transform them into a great set of shimmery stems. The glimmering makeup comes in a complexion-flattering golden tan shade and has subtle scents of tuberose, spices and incense so legs look and smell their best.

Price: $32

Where to Buy: Sephora

LaRocca Skincare 24K Gold Moisture

Review:Forget hope in a jar, try gold in a bottle. This anti-aging moisturizer features 24K colloidal gold combined with stabilized vitamin C and fulvic and hyaluronic acids to hydrate, firm and revitalize your skin.

Price: $125

Where to Buy: LaROCCA SKINCARE

CoverGirl Exact EyeLights Mascara in Black Gold

Review: Give your lashes a metal moment with this customized mascara. Formulated for ladies with hazel eyes, it features gold color beads to brighten your natural eye color and tiny metallic spheres that capture and reflect light.

Price: $7.49

Where to Buy: Drugstore.com