Editors’ Picks: Favorite Foundations

For our latest round of playing favorites, we’re getting even with three complexion-perfecting foundations.

Wendy Rodewald, Senior Editor

Philosophy Divine Flawless Foundation Broad-Spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 50 ($38, qvc.com)

I love the all-in-one idea behind BB creams, but most of them don’t cover the redness that I get on my nose, cheeks and chin. For me, foundation is a must—and this creamy formula from Philosophy does it all. Not only does it have amazing, buildable coverage, it features the highest SPF I’ve encountered in a makeup product, plus antioxidants and peptides to protect and improve skin. Its dewy texture imparts much-needed moisture to my often parched winter complexion while leaving a finish that looks like skin, not like makeup.

Megan Segura, Associate Editor



Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup ($38, urbandecay)

I don’t always wear foundation, but when I do, I make it Urban Decay Naked. Okay, that might make me sound like the guy in the Dos Equis commercials, but it’s true. I don’t like the feeling of makeup on my skin, so I generally apply some tinted moisturizer and call it a day. For nights when I want to feel a little more dolled up, though, I reach for this liquid makeup. It feels completely weightless, which is not what I expected. And since I’m always worried about foundation lines, I use the Good Karma Optical Blurring Brush ($24, urbandecay.com). The bristles are incredibly soft and blend the makeup until it looks like part of my skin.

Shannon Farrell, Editorial Assistant

Chanel Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 15 ($45, chanel.com)

Maybe it’s because the only concern I have is a slight redness to the cheeks, but I’m not big on foundations. There’s nothing worse than that caked-on heavy feeling. That’s why I turn to a lightweight formula, Chanel’s Ultra-Light Skin-Perfecting Makeup. Although it’s only a little thicker than water, it creates an even skin tone. I also don’t like a dewy or shimmer finish everyday—there are illuminators for that—but this foundation has a natural finish that is perfect for building on.

What’s your go-to product for an even complexion?