National Lipstick Day: 10 STYLECASTER Editors on Their All-Time Favorites

Lauren Caruso
by
Just like extraneous iPhone apps, there’s a national day of observance for just about everything: National Mint Julep Day is May 30; February 22 is National Walking the Dog Day; National Dessert Day, which is probably the most unnecessary of the three, falls on October 14. Just as pointless, though, is National Lipstick Day—not because lipstick is pointless, obviously, but because you shouldn’t need a national declaration to celebrate. Just put on the damn lipstick.

And yet.

Ahead, the lipsticks each STYLECASTER editor wears—whether it’s a national holiday or not.

Perrie Samotin, editorial director 

Maybelline Liquid Matte in Orange Shot, $7.99; at Maybelline.com; MAC Lipstick in Neon Orange, $17; at MAC Cosmetics

Lauren Caruso, beauty director

Tom Ford Beauty Lip Color Matte in Ruby Rush, $53; at Violet Grey; Rodin Lipstick in Tough Tomato, $38; at Need Supply

Melissa Medvedich, creative director

Kosås Lipstick in Fringe, $24; at Kosås Cosmetics; Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Blondie Pink, $28; at Sephora 

Jessica Teves, editor-in-chief

Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color, $1.79; at Walgreens; Nars Pure Matte Lipstick in Volga, $28; at Nars Cosmetics

Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20; at Anastasia Beverly Hills; Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche, $26; at Sephora 

Rachel Krause, associate beauty director 

Glossier Generation G in Cake, $18; at Glossier; Nars Lip Pencil in Red Square, $26; at Nars Cosmetics 

Cristina Velocci, managing editor 

Burt's Bees Lipstick in Blush Basin, $9; at Burtsbees.com; Tory Burch Lip Color in Knock on Wood, $45.49; at Amazon

Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor 

Bobbi Brown Luminous Shine in Coral Pop, $28; at Bobbi Brown; Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Mighty, $37; at Chanel

Jasmine Garnsworthy, editor

NYX Jumbo Lip Pencil in Hot Red, $4.50; at NYX; M.A.C Lipstick in Vegas Volt, $17; at M.A.C Cosmetics

 

 

Hilary-George Parkin, fashion editor

Artist Lip Blush, $21; at Make Up for Ever ; Troi Ollivierre Matte Luxe Lipstick, $28; at troiollivierrebeauty.com

