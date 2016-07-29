National Lipstick Day: 10 STYLECASTER Editors on Their All-Time Favorites

Just like extraneous iPhone apps, there’s a national day of observance for just about everything: National Mint Julep Day is May 30; February 22 is National Walking the Dog Day; National Dessert Day, which is probably the most unnecessary of the three, falls on October 14. Just as pointless, though, is National Lipstick Day—not because lipstick is pointless, obviously, but because you shouldn’t need a national declaration to celebrate. Just put on the damn lipstick.

And yet.

Ahead, the lipsticks each STYLECASTER editor wears—whether it’s a national holiday or not.