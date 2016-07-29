National Lipstick Day: 10 STYLECASTER Editors on Their All-Time Favorites

Just like extraneous iPhone apps, there’s a national day of observance for just about everything: National Mint Julep Day is May 30; February 22 is National Walking the Dog Day; National Dessert Day, which is probably the most unnecessary of the three, falls on October 14. Just as pointless, though, is National Lipstick Day—not because lipstick is pointless, obviously, but because you shouldn’t need a national declaration to celebrate. Just put on the damn lipstick.
And yet.
Ahead, the lipsticks each STYLECASTER editor wears—whether it’s a national holiday or not.
Perrie Samotin, editorial director
Maybelline Liquid Matte in Orange Shot, $7.99; at Maybelline.com; MAC Lipstick in Neon Orange, $17; at MAC Cosmetics
Lauren Caruso, beauty director
Tom Ford Beauty Lip Color Matte in Ruby Rush, $53; at Violet Grey; Rodin Lipstick in Tough Tomato, $38; at Need Supply
Melissa Medvedich, creative director
Kosås Lipstick in Fringe, $24; at Kosås Cosmetics; Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Blondie Pink, $28; at Sephora
Jessica Teves, editor-in-chief
Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color, $1.79; at Walgreens; Nars Pure Matte Lipstick in Volga, $28; at Nars Cosmetics
Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20; at Anastasia Beverly Hills; Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche, $26; at Sephora
Rachel Krause, associate beauty director
Glossier Generation G in Cake, $18; at Glossier; Nars Lip Pencil in Red Square, $26; at Nars Cosmetics
Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Burt's Bees Lipstick in Blush Basin, $9; at Burtsbees.com; Tory Burch Lip Color in Knock on Wood, $45.49; at Amazon
Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
Bobbi Brown Luminous Shine in Coral Pop, $28; at Bobbi Brown; Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Mighty, $37; at Chanel
Jasmine Garnsworthy, editor
NYX Jumbo Lip Pencil in Hot Red, $4.50; at NYX; M.A.C Lipstick in Vegas Volt, $17; at M.A.C Cosmetics