The Skin-Perfecting Face Mask STYLECASTER Editors Love

Sure, our first choice for a good relaxation session would probably be a week-long tropical vacation, closely followed by a (free) day to roam around a fancy Fifth Avenue spa, but if you don’t exactly have a few grand to drop in the name of leisure, the second best thing is obviously a face mask.

We polled our editors to find out the face masks—sheet, rubber, charcoal, gel, and everything in between—they like to wear when their skin needs a serious boost. 16 editor-approved face masks ahead.