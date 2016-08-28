The Skin-Perfecting Face Mask STYLECASTER Editors Love

Sure, our first choice for a good relaxation session would probably be a week-long tropical vacation, closely followed by a (free) day to roam around a fancy Fifth Avenue spa, but if you don’t exactly have a few grand to drop in the name of leisure, the second best thing is obviously a face mask.
We polled our editors to find out the face masks—sheet, rubber, charcoal, gel, and everything in between—they like to wear when their skin needs a serious boost. 16 editor-approved face masks ahead.
Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
"I have incredibly dry skin that tends to get red and irritated faster than fast, but by the time I peel this mask off my face, my complexion looks totally neutral and calm, like I just slathered it in cortisone cream and ice."
Leaders 7 Wonders Coconut Calming Mask, $6; at Leaders
Melissa Medvedich, creative director
"This is my new obsession: it's a great value and super hydrating, which is everything I look for in a mask."
NERD Super Hydrating Mask $20; at Birchbox
Lauren Caruso, site director
"Made with ceramides (fancy molecules that help restore skin's moisture), this mask leaves my skin dewier than any highlight can fake."
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin-Friendly Nanoskin Sheet Mask, $6; at Sephora
Cristina Velocci, managing editor
"This thick, creamy mask is my go-to whenever my skin feels particularly oily or out of whack. The detoxifying Amazonian white clay sucks out any impurities while leaving my skin smooth, but never dry."
Kiehl’s Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque, $28; at Kiehl’s
Hannah Hickock, lifestyle editor
"I adore this mask, especially when I've been neglecting my skin a little bit. The charcoal works like a magnet to suck dirt out of my pores, and I swear my skin immediately feels tighter and cleaner as soon as I've rinsed it off."
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores, $26; at Origins
Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
"Confession: The first time I used a face mask was earlier this summer. (My skin care routine is low-maintenance-meets-non-existent; using micellar water is usually as fancy as it gets.) But my beauty editor colleagues recently showed me the light that is sheet masks, and I'm now a believer. Currently I'm very into the 3Lab Perfect Mask, which I wear while cooking dinner. It's cool to the touch and a slight tingle signifies that the antioxidant-rich ingredients—among them bitter orange and mistletoe—are working to enhance my complexion. The morning after I wear one my skin is ultra moisturized and glowy. Or, in other words, kinda perfect."
3LAB Perfect Mask, $150; at Nordstrom
Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
"Obvious, but I got a few of these once from a beauty editor friend and my face felt VERY fancy and glowy afterwards."
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask. $135; at Sephora
Bibi Deitz, news editor
"Bliss used to make a rubberized face mask called No ‘Zit’ Sherlock, which was super soothing and great to throw on if a breakout came knocking. Though they don’t make that mask anymore (sad face), they have a new rubberizing mask called Mask-a-‘Peel’—they’re really into using apostrophes over at Bliss—that promises a glowing complexion and has a lot of the same skin-calming ingredients, including seaweed."
Bliss Mask-a-‘Peel’Rubberizing Mask, $30; at Bliss
Melissa Medvedich, creative director
"I was initially drawn in because of the chic packaging but this hydrating mask leaves me glowing."
VERSO Deep Hydration Facial Mask, $75; at Barneys New York
Bibi Deitz, news editor
"When my skin is super dry—or at the beginning of a long flight—I’ll smother it with Nuxe’s Crème Fraîche de Beauté moisturizing mask. It instantly soothes my skin, and it’s so gentle that you can put it everywhere, including your eye area. Bonus: It smells unbelievably delicious—and, you know, it’s French. Love."
Nuxe Crème Fraîche de Beauté, $25; at Nuxe
Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
"I’m seriously obsessed with these little nuggets of goodness. They’re one-time use, and you slather them on like a thick, creamy lotion, and then just sit and chill. And for some reason (probably due to the aloe juice and seed oils), my skin looks freaking amazing and glowing after just 15 minutes."
Nugg Hydrating Face Mask, $9.87; at Nugg
Cristina Velocci, managing editor
"I’m a busy woman (but also, really lazy), so I love anything that cuts down on my getting-ready time. You apply this mask before you hop in the shower, then let it get to work in the steam and rinse it off just before finishing up. It has a scrub-like consistency when you first apply it, so it’s especially great after a workout or hot summer day."
Freeman Beauty Purifying In-Shower Mask with Sea Kelp + Probiotics, $7.99; at Ulta
Lauren Caruso, site director
"When I really want to indulge, I break out one of these neck and chest masks that make me look even more insane than a regular sheet mask. I'm in my late twenties with no sagging to speak of, but as they say, prevention is key."
111SKIN Y Lift Neck and Decolletage Treatment Mask (Set of 4), $180; at Barneys New York
Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
"I keep this one in my shower and it is super fun and bubbly. I use it after exfoliating once a week or so and all that effervescence makes it feel like it's really doing something, which I appreciate."
Dr. Brandt Skincare Oxygen Facial Flash Recovery Mask, $70; at Sephora
Lauren Caruso, site director
"This lactic acid serum-mask brightens my skin noticeably in 20 minutes flat."
Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $105; at Net-a-Porter
Melissa Medvedich, creative director
"I was scared to try this since the brand's cream is a bit too heavy for my skin, but that wasn't the case with this luxurious sheet mask! It left my skin super bright."
La Mer The Brightening Facial; $250; at Barneys New York
