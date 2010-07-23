Beauty Editor Must-Have: A New Healing Miracle Serum

While I am a regular user of oil in the kitchen my pantry is cluttered with a wide variety from standard olive to coconut to pumpkinseed to truffle I have far less of it in my bathroom. Over the years Ive come across a handful of beauty varieties that I love, but they are few and far between. Now Sunday Riley, the Texas-born skincare guru with the eponymous niche line has created one that is very easy to be smitten with. And Riley uses not just one oil, not two, but a combination of thirteen varieties in her new Juno Transformative Lipid Serum.

There are oils both familiar (acai, pomegranate, argan) and less so blackberry is high in Vitamin C and great for blemished skin, broccoli and cranberry seed are packed with retinol, and the African marula oil both heals skin tissue and reduces redness. But the real beauty of this facial oil is that it is supremely lightweight, gentle enough for even those with eczema, and goes on dry, quickly absorbing into the skin and imparting a natural glow. Not to mention it smells kinda awesome like a handful of fresh blueberries making the idea of slathering it on every day far more appealing.

Sunday Riley Juno Transformative Lipid Serum, $125, sundayriley.com

