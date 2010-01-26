Beauty Editor Alexis Wolfer Dishes on Her Top 10 Beauty Must-Haves

Looking for some great products to improve your beauty regime? Look no further. Alexis Wolfer, founder ofThe Beauty Bean — an online magazine dedicated to providing women with information on trends in beauty, health, and fitness but without the usual focus on weight-loss and dieting — has given us her top 10 must-have items.

1. SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel, $65, at skinceuticals.com

“When applied under your regular lotion, this non-greasy gel with hyaluronic acid increases the effectiveness of any moisturizer.”

2. La Prairie Microdermabrasion Cream, $225, at shoplaprairie.com

“An insanely fabulous exfoliating cream. Pricey, but lasts forever (and will certainly give your facialist a run for her money)!”

3. Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $5.79, at drugstore.com

“A lifesaver for chapped lips, dry cuticles, and even great for the dehydrated (and delicate) skin under your eyes. I always have it on hand!”

4. Jo Malone Cologne, $100 for 100 ml bottle, at jomalone.com

“The most fabulous of fragrances. Right now Im into mixing the Orange Blossom and Pomegranate Noir – but I really do love them all.”

5. RMS Living Luminizer, $38, atrmsbeauty.com

“If I could only have one beauty product for the rest of my life, this would be it. Its not glittery like other illuminating products and does everything! You can use it as a lip gloss, apply it to the bridge of your nose to make it look thinner, use it as an eye shadow, dab it on the inner corners of your eyes to look more awake, or highlight your cheekbones, shoulders, or collar bones.”

6. Trish McEvoy Classic Eye Pencil in black, $20, at neimanmarcus.com

“A perfect black pencil that doesnt smudge (unless, of course, you want it too – in which case there is a blending sponge attached).”

7. Kanebo Sensai Lipstick in Suou, $55, at bergdorfgoodman.com

“The perfect red for those days you dare to be bold.”

8. Benefit Erase Paste, $26, at benefitcosmetics.com

“Like spackle for your face, this thick paste will conceal even the most pesky of pimples, no matter how red. And while it does blend fabulously, the only downside is that it doesnt come in more shades.”

9. Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $19, atshuuemura.com

“Until I tried it, I didnt believe that it could really be that much better than all the other eyelash curlers on the market – but it is!”

10. Shu Uemura Shape Paste Sculpting Putty, $30, at shuuemura.com

“Since cutting my hair, this has been a lifesaver. It enhances my waves, eliminates frizz, and leaves my hair soft enough to run my fingers through. The best part, though, is that it easily washes off my hands with warm water (unlike other hair pomades that seem to stick indefinitely).”

