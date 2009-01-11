Get (Un)Even With A Disconnected Hairstyle

BellaSugar, a part of PopSugar Network, provides beauty junkies everywhere with a destination to learn what’s hot in the world of beauty and skin care.

Curious about the choppy hairstyle that’s both short and long? Our friends at BellaSugar break down the hybrid of a disconnected cut.

The next time you’re feeling particularly edgy, why not consider getting a disconnected haircut like Pink and Willow Smith? A disconnected cut can be short, long, or a combination thereof, and can vary in shape — but its distinguishing characteristic is the step (or steps) in extreme lengths that occur within the style.

It’s almost like two cuts (or more) in one, since the different lengths are not blended together. Because of this, disconnected cuts also typically have lots of texture and movement. Hairstylists often use disconnection to show off a certain element of the haircut or to highlight a cool color. Are you feeling bold?

