10 Body Cleansers That Promise Not to Irritate Eczema-Prone Skin

Anyone who swears by morning showers knows that a body wash can actually affect your day, depending on which side of the bed you woke upon. Hear me out for a second. Think about it: if you’re nursing a hangover, that shower gel with a ridiculously strong scent can leave you feeling even more nauseous. And if you’ve been trying not to itch the flare-up on your leg or random patch of body acne on your backside (I’ve definitely been there), there’s no telling if that cleansing oil you got in a Christmas gift will make things worst. Personally, this is why I invest in eczema body wash even though I don’t actually have eczema.

These body cleansers, especially the ones co-signed by reputable groups like the National Eczema Association and National Psoriasis Association, are made without ingredients that aren’t necessarily dangerous, but potentially irritating to sensitive skin. This includes, but isn’t limited to, artificial fragrance, sulfates, and soap. In the case of people like me who deal with occasional dryness and keratosis pilaris in the winter, using eczema body wash is taking the “better safe than sorry” approach. For those living with the more paralyzing side effects of eczema and psoriasis, these formulas are what creates a healthy, nourished canvas for moisturizers, makeup, and more. In other words, these body cleansers are literally skin savers. Keep scrolling to take your pick.

Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash

This gentle treatment uses sulfate-free coconut cleansers along with aloe vera juice and a plethora of natural oils to leave the skin hydrated without stripping it of its natural sebum.

$24 at Sephora

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

Creamy and fragrance-free, this drugstore favorite is formulated with oat to nourish sensitive skin without causing any flare-ups.

$6.99 at Target

Avene XeraCalm Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil

Dermatologist-approved and hypoallergenic, this face and body wash uses amino acids, castor oil, vitamin E, and alpha-hydroxy acids to gently cleanse and exfoliate.

$32 at Dermstore

Bioderma Ultra-Nourishing Anti-Irritation Shower Oil

This non-greasy shower oil is approved by the National Psoriasis Foundation to cleanse, hydrate, and lock in moisture for the day.

$19.90 at Walmart

CeraVe Eczema Soothing Body Wash

Like all of its products, this CeraVe body cleanser comes with a healthy dose of lipid-building ceramides and hyaluronic acid, but without the help of potentially irritating fragrance, soap, and sulfates.

$14.93 at Walmart

Cetaphil Pro Restoraderm Gentle Body Wash

The National Eczema Association approves of this gentle cleanser, made without harsh soaps and formulated specifically for anyone with atopic dermatitis and eczema.

$20.49 at CVS

Dove Dermaseries Dry Skin Relief Body Wash

This eczema-specific body wash checks all the boxes needed for nourishing and healing dry skin: hypoallergenic, soap-free, dermatologically-tested, and fragrance-free.

$10.88 at Target

Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

This formula is infused with omega oils and rinses easily so you’re basically getting a cleanser and moisturizer in one bottle.

$8.79 at Walgreens

Westlab Dead Sea Salt

This award-winning UK brand is finally selling its best-seller in the States. Over 20 minerals straight from the actual Dead Sea bordering Israel help support healing with the most gentle exfoliation.

$13.77 at Amazon

Schmidt’s Lily of the Valley Body Wash

This plant-based body wash includes only natural fragrance, all from essential oils and plant extracts.

$9.99 at Schmidt’s Naturals

