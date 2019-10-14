If You Have Eczema, These Body Lotions are Going to Save Your Winter Skin

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve got pretty tough skin, literally, but I almost always invest in eczema body lotions come winter…and every other season, to be honest. Though I’m grateful I don’t have to deal with excess dryness and irritation, the ingredients in these formulas are sensitive enough for people who can’t use fragrance, alcohol, and other additives, but still pack a punch when it comes to hydration. (Personally, I love that these eczema-specific moisturizers don’t clash with my go-to perfumes.)

As with any skincare product, it takes some trial-and-error and more importantly, time, to find what works for you. So in the immortal words of Aaliyah: if at first you don’t succeed, you can dust (or wipe) it off and try again. However, be encouraged by the fact that all of these body lotions actually have a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association, so you can at least eliminate the safety guesswork. Whether your budget is in single-digit territory or big enough for a splurge, here are the skin savers that deserve space in your winter routine.

Avalon Organics Eczema Relief Body Cream

The hero ingredient in this dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic moisturizer is colloidal oatmeal, which is proven to soothe irritation and strengthen the skin barrier.

$11.76 at Amazon

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream

In addition to colloidal oatmeal, this fragrance-free top-seller is also made with ceramides to provide and lock in moisture for all skin types, including eczema-prone.

$7.99 at Amazon

Avene XeraCalm A.D. Cream

Suitable for both the face and body, this fragrance-free and hypoallergenic moisturizer is made with a patented complex derived from the brand’s Thermal Spring water to calm itching.

$34 at Dermstore

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume Ultra-Soothing Balm

The brand’s exclusive Lipigenium complex restores a compromised skin barrier so it can actually hold onto moisture and ward off dryness and flaking.

$24.90 at Amazon

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This is my personal favorite for year-round use: an ultra-rich fragrance- and oil-free moisturizer made with hyaluronic acid and three different types of ceramides to retain moisture.

$13.99-$16.99 at Ulta

Curel HydraTherapy Wet Skin Moisturizer

This unique, top-selling moisturizer activates as you apply it to wet, post-shower skin. The most notable ingredients–besides an exclusive ceramide complex–include shea butter, pro-vitamin B5 and eucalyptus leaf extract.

$7.49 at Amazon

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

This is consistently one of the brand’s most popular products, due to its powerhouse blend of hydrating ingredients; colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and allantoin.

$32 at Sephora

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream

The glycerin in this formula attracts water to the skin, while niacinamide brightens tone and soothes irritated areas.

$14.99 at Amazon

SkinFix eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream

In addition to everyone’s favorite eczema ingredient (colloidal oatmeal), this newer body moisturizer also includes almond oil, an underrated solution for itchiness.

$34 at Sephora

Theraplex ClearLotion

This oldie, but goodie has been recommended by dermatologist for decades, due to the fact that it does a great job of sealing the skin to increase moisture retention.

$18.50 at Amazon

Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream

This fragrance-free is an Amazon favorite that leaves behind a non-greasy sheen and dispenses through a mess-free pump.

$12.28 at Amazon

Zo Skin Health Hydrating Creme

This luxe find, created by a world-renowned dermatologist, is clinically proven (with before-and-after photos on the brand website) to literally transform eczema-prone skin.

$106 at Zo Skin Health

