Eco-Friendly Beauty

Deep in the throes of Earth Week, it’s time for us all to take a look at the impact we have on the globe. Giving Mother Earth some love, however, does not mean we have to throw all of our beauty rituals aside – don’t worry, no stop-shaving recommendations here. Rather, check out the earth-friendly products below to reduce your carbon footprint, help the planet, and live beautifully.

1. With French Kaolin Clay to draw out impurities, remove excess sebum, and eliminate dead skin cells, as well as Spirulina, a tropical seaweed, to encourage cell renewal, this deep cleansing clay mask is ideal for clearing blemishes and shrinking pore size. An added bonus: the box is made from 100% recycled fiber printed with vegetable ink.

REN Multi-Mineral Pore Minimising Detox Mask, $34, at bluemercury.com

2. Safe to use and breath, this alcohol-free hairspray hydrates and de-frizzes without leaving you with sticky tresses. You can even recycle the environmentally friendly bottle after use.

Jane Carter Solution Natural Hold Locking Spray, $9, at janecartersolution.com

3. Volcanic ash naturally exfoliates to gently remove dead skin, while certified organic Cocoa Butter and natural emollients simultaneously moisturize your skin. The bar is chemical and preservative free, from the island of Vanuatu.

Volcanic Earth Erupt Foot Scrub, $9.99, at volcanicearth.com

4. Argan, grape seed, and karanja oils moisturize in this blush that is microionized for natural looking color. The best part, though, is that it’s eco-certified, packaged in a greenhouse gas neutral and compostable case made from 100% plant-derived plastic, boxed in a carton made from 100% post-consumer waste, and produced in a mill that has a zero carbon footprint.

Cargo Plant Love 100% Natural Origin Blush, $28, at sephora.com

5. Applied with a recyclable brush, this completely natural formula gives lashes volume, length, and definition. Plus, it’s certified by Eco-Cert, which guarantees the genuine practice of environmental respect throughout the creation of the product.

Organic wear® 100% Natural Origin Mascara, $9.95, at organicwearmakeup.com

6. Without being sticky, greasy, or glittery, this highlighting cream adds light and life to the face in a way that is not only good for your skin but also for the environment (note the glass jar and recycled paper box).

RMS Living Luminizer, $38, at rmsbeauty.com

7. Organically comprised of essential fatty acids, Vitamin E, and powerful anti-oxidants, this product is not only great for your skin, hair, and nails but also the company directly supports reforestation projects and by working exclusively with the women who produce the oil, provide them with an opportunity for fair trade and sustainable development.

Argan Oils Face and Body Serum, $32, at arganoils.com

8. Long lasting hydration is yours with this non-greasy formula made with organic tomatoes, watermelon, and red tea, to protect your skin from free radicals. All packaging is recyclable.

Yes To Tomatoes Truly Terrific Body Butter, $12.99, at walgreens.com

9. This coconut and sugar derived lotion is enriched with candeililla, jojoba, almond oil, and vegetal glycerin, to leave your hands silky smooth without parabens, sulfates, petrolatum, synthetic colors, silicones, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances. The bottle is made from 100% post consumer regrind resin.

Space.NK Hand Lotion in Rose, $28, at spacenk.com

10. Guaranteed to be free of mineral oils, sulphates, paraben preservatives, synthetic fragrances and colors, this serum contains a slew of vitamins and anti-oxidants to repair, protect, and balance your complexion.

Elemental Herbology Cell Food, $89, at spacenk.com

11. This eco-certified, organic facial exfoliating scrub with rice and argan powders, Chilean rose hip and Ylang Ylang oils, gently purifies the skin, improves the complexion, and accelerates cell renewal to keep skin looking fresh.

Huiles & Baumes Face Soft Exfoliating, $42, at spacenk.com