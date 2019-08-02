Ulta’s Newest Fragrance Just Might Be the Cutest We’ve Ever Seen

Ulta is killing it with fragrances lately and this exclusive collection from Luxe Brands (the company behind Ariana Grande’s fragrances, too) is no different. Eau de Juice fragrance is a partnership between Luxe and Cosmopolitan magazine. It features four sweet scents crafted by Swiss perfumers at Firmenich, one of the largest fragrance and flavor companies. The packaging though is all Cosmo, with four cute containers resembling juice boxes complete with a lip print on the straw.

Each fragrance is named to match a mood. Pure Sugar is the sweetest and most stereotypically feminine with top notes of wild strawberry and pink grapefruit. Extra Concentrated is more of a decadent scent, with notes of apple and champagne accord. A base of white patchouli golden amber makes it feel sexy, too. Love, Unfiltered is the boss babe scent with energizing top notes of red berries and mandarin. And if you’re looking for something a bit cozier, 100% Chilled has top notes of red berries and bergamot and a base of cashmere woods, musk and sandalwood to ground it.

Each of the Eau de Juice fragrances retails for $55 and will look cute as hell sitting on your vanity. They’re available now on the Ulta Beauty website and will hit Ulta stores August 5.

