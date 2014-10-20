Why Eating Lunch at Your Desk is Making You Fat

Preparing a healthy lunch at home is a luxury most of us don’t have time for. But—thanks to an alarming new study—it’s something we all should be doing regularly, as it’s seriously unhealthy to grab lunch around the office every day.

Researchers led by Ashima Kant of Queens College, City University of New York, analyzed data from more than 8,300 American adults between 2005 and 2010, and found that people who regularly eat lunch they didn’t prepare at work are more likely to be obese, and tend to have lower levels of vitamins and high cholesterol.

“We found participants who ate six or more meals a week away from home had a higher body mass index and lower concentrations of high-density lipoprotein—a molecule that removes excess cholesterol from the blood,” Kant told The Sunday Times.

“They also had lower concentrations of nutrients, including vitamins C and E, in their blood. This effect was found to be more pronounced in women and in adults over the age of 50.”

What’s most interesting about the study is that it analyzed both people eating from fast food restaurants and also those eating takeout from supposedly healthier lunch spots like Pret-a-Manger, and the results were basically the same. Nutritionists involved in the study pointed to problems like portion control, and lack of control over ingredients, as reasons why even those trying to eat healthy were at risk from constantly eating out.