If you want a golden glow you don’t need to sit out in the baking sun, or even use sunless tanner. In fact, you can get your perfect complexion by just eating a few more fruits and veggies.

Load up your diet with produce that contains carotenoids, such as oranges, sweet potatoes and spinach. They will enhance your skin tone and attractiveness. The substances are deposited in the skin making your complexion appear more golden.

It really is true –you are what you eat.