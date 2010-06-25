‘Eat, Pray, Love’ Inspires Fresh New Fragrances

Eat, Pray, Love fragrances by Fresh

This past winter I attended a densely packed reading by Elizabeth Gilbert as part of a promotion for her new book. The rapt crowd was comprised of women who presumably trekked through cold, gray temps to show their love for Gilbert a bi-product of her resoundingly successful inspirational chick lit memoir, Eat, Pray, Love. In short, the writer has become guru.

It comes as no surprise then that the upcoming film based on the book, starring Julia Roberts no less, would bring with it its own particular brand of female-centric marketing. Why let tweens have all the fun? Enter: a fragrance line from always-lovely Fresh in collaboration with Sony Pictures aptly called, The Eat, Pray, Love Collection.

Fragrance is a big part of my own spiritual journey. I have always been emotionally connected to scent. It is how I organize my own memories, the special moments in my life,” Lev Glazman, Fresh’s co-founder and fragrance designer explains.

“With every chapter of Eat, Pray, Love, I found myself automatically translating each into a scent, Glazman adds. (Hmmm…that’s one powerful memoir.)



Eat, Pray, Love candles by Fresh

What Fresh came up with are three scents available in spray and candle form based on Gilbert’s epic journey. Meant to be worn alone or mixed, each is inspired by a stop in the writer’s travels lemon, basil and vanilla notes found in the sensuous wines and deserts of Italy (Eat), the spicy pepper, incense patchouli and amber scents of India (Pray), and the lush, exotic landscape of Indonesia (Love) channeled through mango blossom, jasmine and sandalwood notes. Sounds like there’s something for everyone, including, of course, Gilbert’s fandom.

Each scent retails for $32, with the candle trio coming in at $45, and will be available at Fresh retail locations and online at Fresh.com July 15.



Eat Pray Love fragrance sprays by Fresh

