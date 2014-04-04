Lazy Girl’s Guide to Yoga: 3 Super-Easy Poses You Should Do Every Day

Yoga tends to be one of those things that people either gravitate to and almost immediately latch onto, or they avoid like the plague. Relative newcomers look at experienced yogis with awe, wonder, and (often) a sizeable amount of intimidation; going to a yoga class for the first time can sometimes grow into more of an overwhelming task than an exciting prospect.

Yoga teacher Bethany Lyons, who co-owns Manhattan’s Lyons Den Power Yoga studio with her husband John Murray, knows this better than anyone. After practicing yoga for more than 12 years and teaching for more than 10, she’s figured out the easy poses people can do in a jiffy without much of the anxiety, feelings of intimidation, and (frankly) the effort required to attend a full, 90-minute class.

“I came into yoga practice looking for all the physical—I thought, ‘Oh, this will be great cross-training, I’ll get great abs from this,'” Bethany tells StyleCaster. “What isn’t talked about is how it can totally change the way in which we think and live. Not in like a woowoo, out-there kind of way; I’m not that way, like a [out-there] yoga girl, I really am a very pragmatic and level-headed type of person.”

“It works in changing perspectives—I’ve seen this happen in so many people, instead of focusing on what’s not happening or what you aren’t able to do, you focus on what we are able to do. You realize everything is a choice—life is often just a wait mode, instead of being in creation. Taking out that language of, ‘Oh, I have to do this’—it’s changed my perspective, and I’ve seen it in my students.”

Read on to see her top three easy yoga poses you should do every single day, as well as the health benefits they bring!

1. Standing Forward Bend

“If I ever have a problem going on or I’m stressed, I take a forward fold and just stay there for a few minutes. I need to flip my vision, literally. Keep your legs bent, make it easy.”

2. Legs Up the Wall

“I love to put my legs up the wall. Particularly if you’re at a computer all day long, with all of this technology, we’re so concave in our bodies over our phones and computers. This one is great for stretching, opening, and release.”

3. Basic Sun Salutation

“Just reach up and take a forward fold for three minutes, do a one-minute downward dog, then come to stand in mountain pose for five minutes. If you do this every morning, you will be a different person in how you show up and interact with people. Shut the door of your office and just do it.”