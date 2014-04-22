11 Easy Tips to Wake Up Even Prettier

When you think about how stressful mornings are, the last thing a lot of us have time for is an elaborate beauty routine. Sometimes, it would just help to wake up effortlessly gorgeous, like that girl you know who seems to roll out of bed looking amazing all the time. How in the world does she DO that?
Well, it’s easier than you think: glowing skin, pretty nails and tousle-and-go hair can be yours if you prep a little the night before. We asked our top experts to give us the 411 on some awesome p.m. tips for the easiest a.m. beauty routines ever. Ready to wake up even more gorgeous than you are right now? Right this way…
Use these beauty tips at night to speed up your beauty routine in the morning!
"Evenly saturate your hair with about 10 pumps (roots to ends) with a hydrating milk (this one is even light enough for those with very fine hair!) Find your natural part and section your hair in two halves. Begin twisting your hair around your finger towards the back of your head and continue until you reach the bottom of each section. Use bobby pins to secure the twisted section across the top of your head (like a headband) and repeat on the opposite side. When you wake up, shake the style out for consistent, controlled waves." - Gabby Fishman, stylist for TakamichiHAIR
(Davines OI All In One Hair Milk, $28, Birchbox.com)
"Washing and conditioning your hair the night before can save you loads of time in the morning and style your hair while you sleep! My favorite product is the new Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong. It gives you the feeling of a salon deep conditioner in 3 minutes! TIP: Bring a large-toothed comb or a paddle brush in the shower to evenly distribute the product. Sing your favorite song and rinse! After loosely air or blow drying at night, put your hair in a bun and wake up with gorgeous waves!" - Sarah Potempa, Aussie Celebrity Stylist
(Aussie 3-Minute Miracle Strong Treatment, $3.99, Soap.com)
"Cleanse with a mild, salicylic acid cleanser (as long as you're not allergic to aspirin) and lactic acid-infused toner to exfoliate skin, followed with a light moisturizer to supply skin with essential Vitamin A. This normalizes oil output and aids in healing and soothing processes." - Candace Noonan, Master Esthetician for Environ Skin Care.
(Environ B-Active Sebugel A, DermaConcepts.com for Local Stockists)
"Natural hair has many textures and levels, and part of the transitioning process is learning how to train your hair. The best way to create consistent texture is the double-strand twist using a nourishing curl conditioner to define and reduce frizz. Wrap your hair in a satin bonnet or scarf before going to bed to protect your hair and prevent matting against your pillow at night. You’ll always wake up with intact curls!" - Ursula Stephen, Motions Celebrity Stylist
(Motions Naturally You! Hydrate My Curls Pudding, $7.65, Amazon.com)
"Hydration is the key to beautiful skin! It's super important to moisturize before bed, so use a beautiful, rich moisturizer to keep your face hydrated all night so you’ll wake up to soft, supple skin. Go for a special treatment around the eyes to help reduce puffiness – you’ll love how refreshed you’ll look as soon as you wake up!" - Romy Soleimani, beauty director-at-large for Beauty.com
(Sunday Riley Start Over Eye Cream, $85, Beauty.com)
"It's important to replenish your hair in order to maintain healthy, beautiful-looking locks. Applying a reparative treatment at night allows your hair to restore itself while you sleep. Just use it once a week before you go to bed at night, then wash it out in the morning for silkier, more manageable hair." - Nick Irwin, Global Creative Director for TIGI
(Tigi Reborn Reparative Nocturnal Therapy, $38.97, Amazon.com)
"Give yourself a mini-facial before you go to bed with a gentle cleanser on a Clarisonic brush. This will remove dead skin and make room for your skincare's ingredients to travel deeper and work more effectively. Then apply a detoxifying mud mask to draw out dirt and oils that can get trapped from pollution and makeup, followed by a hyaluronic serum and finish with a gentle night cream. You'll wake up with glowing skin, without a doubt." - Neil Scibelli, celebrity makeup artist and owner, Makeup By Neil
(AHAVA Time to Clear Rich Cleansing Cream, $22, Beauty.com)
"You have to wash your face before you go to bed. NEVER go to bed with makeup on. Even if you don't wear makeup, you have to wash the sweat, grime and pollution you pick up throughout your day before you go to sleep. Be sure to use the right moisturizer for your particular skin type so you maintain your skin's vital moisture balance." - Rebecca Restrepo, Elizabeth Arden Global Makeup Artist
(Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Oil-Free Cleanser, $22.50, ElizabethArden.com)
"Do a light peel before going to bed, and then put on a moisturizer and get a good night’s sleep. The peel takes off light-absorbing dead skin, leaving behind a gorgeous glow of healthy radiance." - Jeannette Graf, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center
(Glytone Mini Peel Gel, $52.75, Soap.com)
"Nighttime is a great time to incorporate targeted treatments into your skincare routine; sleep enables the body to repair and regenerate at a faster rate. Overnight treatments like this one (the first and only scar cream specifically formulated to work at night) contain peptides, collagen and antioxidants, ingredients that complement the skins’ natural increased nighttime regenerative activity." - Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified dermatologist
(Mederma PM Intensive Overnight Scar Cream, $29.99, Walgreens.com)
"Apply dry shampoo at night to absorb excess oil in your hair, then put your hair in two braids on either side of your head and go to sleep. You'll wake up with beautiful textured waves and a boost of extra volume." - Charles Baker Strahan, Herbal Essences Celebrity Stylist
(Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo, $7, Drugstore.com)