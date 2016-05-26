The Easy Smoothie Recipes 10 Fitspo Stars Swear By

Aside from perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow, we can’t think of anyone better to share their healthy smoothie recipes than model and organic-everything obsessive, Miranda Kerr. As expected, she told us her go-to is “alkalizing, nutrient-dense, and high in vitamins and minerals,” and after browsing her ingredients list (water from a fresh young coconut included), we have to say it looks pretty virtuous. Elsa Hosk also spilled the details on her very, very green favorite smoothie ingredients, as did Martha Hunt, and athletes such as track star Allyson Felix.
So if you’re in a smoothie recipe rut, stop ordering your morning Green Light straight off the Juice Press menu, and try these ingredients consumed by the world’s most fitspirational women. Click through the gallery to see exactly what these women are making.
Miranda Kerr: "I make a green power smoothie that is alkalizing, nutrient-dense, and high in vitamins and minerals. Typically my recipe is: the water from a young fresh coconut (or half a glass of coconut water), half a glass goat or almond milk, one tablespoon of acai powder, one tablespoon of goji berries, one tablespoon of spirulina, one tablespoon of raw cacao powder, one tablespoon of maca powder, one tablespoon of chia seeds, one tablespoon of raw vegan protein powder, one tablespoon of coconut oil. Combine all the ingredients in a blender and enjoy."
Cassey Ho, Blogilates: Half a banana, five strawberries, one cup of chopped pineapple, half cup of almond milk, one large peeled orange, and a handful of ice.
Martha Hunt, model: "Banana, coconut milk, almond butter, berries, flaxseeds."
Ciara: "Strawberries, mangoes, and a little bit of protein."
Kat Graham: "I like to start my day with a fruit smoothie and protein: kale, spinach, apple, banana, cacao, and coconut oil."
Christie Brinkley, model: "Kale, avocado, oranges, lime juice, ice and a bit of coconut water."
Adeline Gray, pro wrestler: "Typically kale, yogurt, frozen berries, with some sort of whole milk I think is best. That’s my morning recipe, and a scoop of protein powder."
Laura Evarts, The Skinny Confidential: "My favorite right now is a mix of raw almond butter, cashew milk, 1/2 banana, and cacao nibs. It’s like ice cream in a blender."
Elsa Hosk: "Love Juice Press! I just order green vegetables with a little apple."
Allyson Felix, Olympic athlete: "I like strawberries and raspberries in a smoothie."
