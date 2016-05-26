The Easy Smoothie Recipes 10 Fitspo Stars Swear By

Aside from perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow, we can’t think of anyone better to share their healthy smoothie recipes than model and organic-everything obsessive, Miranda Kerr. As expected, she told us her go-to is “alkalizing, nutrient-dense, and high in vitamins and minerals,” and after browsing her ingredients list (water from a fresh young coconut included), we have to say it looks pretty virtuous. Elsa Hosk also spilled the details on her very, very green favorite smoothie ingredients, as did Martha Hunt, and athletes such as track star Allyson Felix.

So if you’re in a smoothie recipe rut, stop ordering your morning Green Light straight off the Juice Press menu, and try these ingredients consumed by the world’s most fitspirational women. Click through the gallery to see exactly what these women are making.