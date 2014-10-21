The Smokey Eye Tutorial That Makes Everything Easier

When done properly, just about every woman in the world looks amazing in a smokey eye. That’s half the reason why ladies everywhere read up on the eye makeup technique daily! The key, though, is the “properly” part: When they’re not done correctly, smokey eyes can wind up making you look like a mess. So, when we find a way to simplify the smokey eye into something downright beautiful, we pay attention.

Celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani created the almost-too-perfect smokey eye on actress Felicity Jones (above) and shared her incredible process with us. One look at the finished product and we were taking notes on how Bedrani created the smokey eye. Below are her steps!

Step 1: Apply Pale Gold from Antonym Eyeshadow Quattro in Noisette all over her lid.

Step 2: Take Moiré from Votre Vu Palette Play in Violette and apply that on the outer corner of the eye, blending it inward so less color would be towards the inner corner to create that gorgeous gradient effect.

Step 3: Take Black from Antonym Eyeshadow Quattro in Croisette, concentrating on the outer corner and blending inward again, stopping just shy of the purple shade.

Step 4: Then, take a clean brush and blend the crease out so there are no harsh lines.

Step 5: Next, line the top and bottom of eyes with Antonym Ecocert Certified Natural Waterproof Eye Pencil in Noir and smudge it out.

Step 6: Finish off the eyes with two coats of Orlane Volume Care Mascara.

Easy, right? We’ll definitely be committing these steps to memory.