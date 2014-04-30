Easy Prom Updos: The Twisted Look You Can Pull Off At Home

Often times, the best things in life are also the most simple. The same truth applies to hairstyles, and though when you think of prom night your mind may immediately go to an elaborately styled coif, that may not always be necessary. Easy prom updos make for gorgeous looks — not to mention the fact that if you can DIY the hairstyle, you can save yourself the money of going to the salon.

We teamed up with hairstylists from GLAMSQUAD, a new app that brings stylists to the comfort of your own home, and they taught us exactly how to get an easy prom updo for the big night. See the steps above on how to get the look, and below stylist Erin Taylor gives us tips for how you can get the look yourself for your prom!



1. Part your hair in the center. From the front of your head, begin twisting one side and continue to twist until you get to the back of your head.

2. Continuing the twist throughout the length of the hair, twist the section up and into itself to form a bun, pinning as you go.

3. Secure the twisted bun to your head with bobby pins.

4. Repeat this on the other side of your head, pinning the second bun next to the first bun just above the nape of your neck.

5. Clean up the look with bobby pins where needed and spritz with some hairspray for a good hold. Remember, the point of this look is to be loose and romantic, so it doesn’t need to be perfect!

Credits:

GLAMSQUAD Stylists: Giovanni Vaccaro and Erin Taylor

Photographer: Kristen Bousquet

Model: Cailan Cassidy