8 Easy Nail Art Ideas For Summer

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

More often than not, we all run into the issue of Pinning entire boards of enviable nail art when it’s a miracle if we can just paint our nails without getting polish on our cuticles. We can’t get enough of the nail art bloggers and manicurists who can create nail art so good, even the barista at Starbucks can’t help but compliment it. But, when it comes down to it, all we want is one thing: Easy nail art.

If your polish skills are limited to pretty lacquers and heading to the nail salon, but you’re yearning for nail art, we’ve got you covered. From ombre to splatter paint, we’ve rounded up eight easy nail art ideas that even the least skilled of ladies can pull off at home. Take a look at the manicure inspiration above and tell us which you’ll be creating at home in the comments below!

