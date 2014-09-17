Easy Nail Art for Fall: The Looks You Can Recreate

With the official first day of fall being just days away, it’s high time to start thinking about the upcoming season’s nail trends. We all know that darker colors are great for autumn, but that doesn’t mean we can’t rock some more vibrant ones, too. Whether you’re playing it cool with one solid color, or taking a dip in the nail art pool, one thing is for sure: Your nails shouldn’t be bare for fall.

To help you get into the nail art spirit, we’ve pulled some of our favorite easy nail art looks for fall straight from the runway. Take a look, and let us know which design you’ll be recreating!

Who doesn’t love gold and black? Polish your nails black and then add a coat of giant gold glitter specks for this gorgeous manicure.

Paint your nails black and add a white line across the tip for a darker take on the classic French manicure.

To liven up your look, paint your nails a sky blue and top it off with some gold glitter just down the center of the nail.

Simple yet striking, these white nails with a single oxblood line are perfect for fall. Use a striper brush to get this look just right.

Paint your nails a vibrant green and add a thick black stripe at the base for some seriously fierce fingernails. If you want to take things up a notch, smudge the colors together a bit with a clean makeup sponge.

These earth tone nails just scream “fall.” Paint four of your fingers your favorite shade of taupe, then throw in a surprise by making your accent nail army green.

Put an edgy twist on a French manicure by recreating the look with a gray base and black tip!