Two Polishes, Two Steps: Minimalist Nail Art Designs You Can Wear Anywhere

We love nail art, but go too crazy and this beauty experiment can look a little too much like kindergarten water colors. To keep our manicure looking chic and mature, Mars the Salon gave us three simple nail art ideas that incorporate spring polish colors and cool designs, and yet, won’t stick out like a sore thumb at your Monday morning meeting.

Before beginning each manicure, file your nails and paint on a base coat. Finish each look with a top coat.

1. Reverse French (Photo: via Pinterest)

Don’t have the steadiest hand? Glitter polish is a more forgiving way to create a two-toned look, since the texture hides an imperfect line.

Step 1: Apply two coats of gold glitter polish, such as Butter London Marbs ($15, butterlondon.com), at the base of your nails, making a half moon shape or a straight line, depending on your preference.

Step 2: Apply two coats of beige polish, such as Le Metier De Beaute Cocoa Me Crazy ($18, shop.nordstrom.com), on the nails, painting right above the gold half moon.



2. Two Toned (Photo: via Pinterest)

Two toned nails were big on the spring runways, and the look makes a fresh alternative to the classic French tip.

Step 1: Layer on two coats of mint polish, such as Zoya Neely ($8, zoya.com) on the bottom of your nails up to the half way of your nails.

Step 2: Add two coats of grayish blue polish, such as Essie Maximillian Strasse Her ($8, essie.com), on the other half of your nails.



3. Polka Dots (Photo: via Pinterest)

Polka dot nails are playful and chic. And there’s no design easier than dabbing some dots using a nail art pen.

Step 1: Layer on two coats of cotton candy pink polish, such as Estée Lauder Narcissist ($20, esteelauder.com) on your entire nails.

Step 2: Paint polka dots by using a white dot pen, such as Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen in White ($7, sallyhansen.com).



