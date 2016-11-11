5 Easy Makeup Looks You Can Do in Under 10 Minutes

We all have good intentions. We have the goal of getting up five or ten minutes earlier each morning and mastering the art of the subtle contour, or drawing the perfect skinny cat-eye, or at least putting on some damn concealer. But beds are warm and makeup is (sometimes) hard, and more often than not, we fall back on our same ol’ messy topknot and mascara.



But instead of sticking to the same routine until you’re seventy, why not try something new? And before you say you don’t know how, or you’re not sure where to look, we did the “hard” work of finding the best makeup tutorials that pretty much anyone can pull off. And yes, each of them can be done in less than ten minutes—provided this isn’t the first time you’ve ever touched makeup in your life. Keep reading (and watching!) to get inspired.

A Subtle, Everyday Look

This beauty blogger combines subtle contouring, acne-coverage, eyeshadow and eyebrow applications, and fake lashes in a shockingly fast and easy tutorial that still looks totally natural by the end.



An Insanely Simple Smoky Eye



Smudgy, just-rolled-out-of-bed eyeshadow shouldn’t require three hours of meticulous work to achieve. Thankfully, this one really only does take five minutes (OK, maybe a few more, if you’re a total newb) to achieve.



No-Makeup Makeup for Oily Skin

Wearing a full-face of makeup without looking like you’re wearing a full face of makeup the ultimate goal, right? This super fast tutorial combines high- and low-end products for a natural, matte finish.



No-Makeup Makeup for Dry Skin

For no-makeup makeup to look realistic on dry skin, you need to add in a few dozen layers of moisture through cream-based foundations, concealers, and blushes, like makeup artist Wayne Goss does in this quick tutorial.



Winged Eyeliner Made Easy

No, we promise. A cat-eye look is not as elusive and difficult as it may seem, and this short little how-to makes the look insanely easy, using just one liquid liner pen. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to do both eyes in under two minutes. Yup.

