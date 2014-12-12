Easy Holiday Updos You Can Wear to Every Party

Scroll To See More Images

Unless you’re a totally overbooked bridesmaid, the holidays are one of the only times a year where you’ll wear multiple updos in less than a month. Your schedule is no doubt packed with parties and family obligations galore, and you’ll need an excess of easy formal hairstyles to get you through the season. But don’t cringe just yet—you don’t have to resort to a head filled with princess-y pinned curls that are usually accompanied by a mini tiara. This holiday season, we’re drawn to nontraditional, braided, and undone styles that you can DIY and will go with just about every occasion and its corresponding outfit. Take a look at a few of our festive favorites and try them out at home.

Ideal for the boho girl who dreads all things updo, the halo braid requires only basic braiding skills and a few bobby pins. After creating a center part, separate your hair on either side of your head and braid pigtails. Keep the braid thick and loose as opposed to extremely tight and thin. Wrap each section over your head, securing it in place with bobby pins as you go.

Switch things up with an upside down French braid. It’s a gorgeous style that is guaranteed to serve as a conversation starter at every party you attend. Tightly braid up your head as opposed to down so that the loose hair ends up on the top of your head. Wind the rest of your hair into a voluminous bun and pin to secure. If you have a few fly-aways on top, don’t worry. The braid is really the part of the look that needs extreme precision.

Create a canvas for a festive hair accessory with a deconstructed coif. Hair that’s a little messy is best, as you want the accessory to look natural and not like a part of a costume. Create a deep side-part and pull your hair into a twisted bun at the nape of your neck. Gently pull strands out and fasten your pin on the side where most of your hair falls.

‘Tis the season for an abundance of bling. Try pinning your accessory above a twisted bun with exposed ends. The unique thing about this updo is that the hair looks like it has been tied in a knot. Whether you choose flowers or a bejeweled barrette, the addition will dress up this casual ‘do.

If you can French braid pigtails, you can DIY this look. It’s a relatively easy way to ensure that your hair stays out of your face the entire night. Start by separating your hair into equal sections on each side. French braid your hair back on either side. Next, twist the two braids into a bun at the nape of your neck. The pearls are optional, but we think they add a little something to this feminine style.

The ballerina bun will never get old. It’s minimalistic nature pairs well with just about any dress, and it’s a solid go-to when you have ten minutes or less to get out the door. Slick back your hair with a serum or a nourishing hair oil and gather your locks into a tight low ponytail. Twist it into a tight bun, spritz on some hairspray, and you’re ready to go.

Similar to the ballerina bun with some added spice, this low coif consists of a regular braid twisted and pinned into an intricate knot. To create this look, start with a single braid and fasten it into a bun with pins. To give this updo a more relaxed feel, pull out strands along your face or curl before braiding to bump up the texture of your hair.