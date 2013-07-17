5 Easy Hairstyles You Can Master in Under 5 Minutes

Whether you’re constantly on-the-go or you’re a chronic hitter of the snooze button, we’re guessing that your hair doesn’t take first priority in the morning. Everyone wants to have a good hair day every day, but when you’re in a rush, elaborate hairstyles are pretty much out of the question. Luckily, there are a few tricks for getting ready in five minutes and having a good hair day.
In an effort to help late sleepers and busy ladies, we’ve pulled together five hairstyles you can master in under five minutes. From twists to braids to buns, take a look at the hairstyles above and say goodbye to bad hair days!
A braid like Lucy Hale's is the quickest way to look stylish wherever you're headed. Start with a side part and spray the lengths of your hair with texturizing spray or dry shampoo. Begin braiding hair over to the opposite side, leaving out a few face framing pieces. Once you've finished the braid, secure with an elastic and gently pull pieces a bit randomly throughout the braid for a thick, textured style.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian's twisted style is so simple! Start with a center part. On one side, take the front two inches of hair at the part, apply a tiny bit of hair wax (to keep things neat), and begin twisting towards the back of your head. Once the twist is about two inches long, secure with a bobby pin. Repeat on the other side of your head, and hide the bobby pins by pulling your hair over them, towards your face.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/Getty Images for Kardashian Kollection
Chrissy Teigen's voluminous ponytail is the kind of style we all dream about having. Apply volumizing powder to the crown of your head with fingers and loosely brush your hair straight back. Gather your hair into a high ponytail, leaving the top of your hair loose and pumped up. Secure the ponytail with an elastic and spray the lengths of your ponytail with texturizing spray.
Photo:
Fernando Leon/Getty Images
Julianne Hough's slicked back style is right on trend, no matter what the occasion. Apply a frizz-fighting serum to your hair (skipping the roots to keep things from looking greasy) and comb your hair straight back. Bring your hair into a low ponytail, twisting the lengths into a bun and securing with bobby pins and a spritz of hairspray.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Nicole Richie's braided bun is easy with a touch of chic. Gather hair (minus bangs or face-framing pieces) at the top of your head into a high ponytail, securing with an elastic. Braid the lengths of your hair and secure the end of the braid with a clear elastic. Then, twist the brain into a top knot. Finish by hitting your bangs with a straightening iron for a sleek look.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week