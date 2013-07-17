5 Easy Hairstyles You Can Master in Under 5 Minutes

Whether you’re constantly on-the-go or you’re a chronic hitter of the snooze button, we’re guessing that your hair doesn’t take first priority in the morning. Everyone wants to have a good hair day every day, but when you’re in a rush, elaborate hairstyles are pretty much out of the question. Luckily, there are a few tricks for getting ready in five minutes and having a good hair day.

In an effort to help late sleepers and busy ladies, we’ve pulled together five hairstyles you can master in under five minutes. From twists to braids to buns, take a look at the hairstyles above and say goodbye to bad hair days!

