How to Get Lily Collins’ Gorgeous Hairstyle in 5 Minutes

With her bold brows and affinity for equally bold lipsticks, Lily Collins can really do no wrong in terms of beauty. Each time she makes a red carpet appearance, we find ourselves instantly Pinning her looks for inspiration. Last night at the premiere of her new film, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” was no different, as Lily showed up for pictures looking radiant. Besides her killer deep burgundy lip and mega lashes, we couldn’t help but notice her gorgeous hairstyle, seemingly simple enough to recreate on our own. To get the scoop, we went straight to Lily’s hairstylist, Mara Roszak, who broke down the hairstyle for us below. Hint: We were right — you can totally pull this off at home.

“Lily wore an incredible leather structured dress by Cushnie et Ochs,” Mara told us. “I knew I wanted the hair to have a graphic feel with lots of shine.” Mara began by sectioning Lily’s hair deep to the side and applying Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice before blow drying the hair straight. Then, to make the look extra sleek, she flat ironed the hair without a bend at the end. To tame flyaways and give an extra boost of shine, Mara applied Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel, first putting the product in her hands and then applying to the hair from the bottom up.

To slick back the sides, Mara applied Leonor Greyl Gel a l’Hibiscus, then pinned back the hair from the sides, leaving the back section down. To finish the look and give it hold, she finished with a spritz of Leonor Greyl Spray Structure Naturelle all over the head.

Image via Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

