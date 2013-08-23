Easy Hairstyle Ideas: Top Hairstylists Give Their Tips For Fast, Simple Looks

Honestly, we love a good luxurious hairstyle, but in real life, who has the kind of time it takes to get red carpet-ready hair on a daily basis? Not us. This is when good time-saving beauty tips come into play.

We rounded up some of the beauty industry’s top hair experts for their favorite I’m-too-busy-to-breathe hairstyling tips to look glam on the go. From effortless waves to the perfect top knot, here’s where the best in the hair business give you the keys to a magnificent mane in minutes flat.

