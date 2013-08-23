Easy Hairstyle Ideas: Top Hairstylists Give Their Tips For Fast, Simple Looks

Honestly, we love a good luxurious hairstyle, but in real life, who has the kind of time it takes to get red carpet-ready hair on a daily basis? Not us. This is when good time-saving beauty tips come into play.
We rounded up some of the beauty industry’s top hair experts for their favorite I’m-too-busy-to-breathe hairstyling tips to look glam on the go. From effortless waves to the perfect top knot, here’s where the best in the hair business give you the keys to a magnificent mane in minutes flat.
More From Beauty High:
5 Easy Hairstyles You Can Master in Under 5 Minutes
101 Easy Hairstyles You Can Try This Weekend
How to Straighten Your Hair Without Heat in 3 Easy Steps
From loose waves to top knots, top hairstylists gave us their best tips for the easiest, fastest hairstyles.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
"I absolutely love a top knot! They are so chic and perfect because they keep your hair out of your face! In order to form the knot, you’ll need 3 bobby pins, an elastic and can of Ted Gibson Beautiful Hold Hairspray. Place your hair into a high ponytail, then twist it into itself, wrapping the hair around the elastic to form a knot. Pin and finish with the hairspray and a great hair accessory like a headband or pin."
- Ted Gibson, Celebrity Hairstylist and Beauty Expert from TLC's "What Not To Wear"
“Hours in the sun can cause dryness and damage to hair. In order to keep hair healthy and shiny, pamper it with a deep treatment conditioner. Dove Damage Therapy Intensive Repair Daily Treatment Conditioner provides the experience of a treatment at the speed of a regular conditioner.”
- Mark Townsend, Dove Celebrity Stylist
"Want beachy waves in a pinch? Split your hair down the center and pull it into two loose braids. Spray the braids with TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray and run a flat iron over them, making sure that each braid is heated thoroughly. Allow your hair to cool completely, then pull the braids apart and shake your hair to loosen the style into beautiful, beachy waves!"
- John D., TRESemmé Celebrity Stylist
"The biggest time-saving tip is to use products - because they work! My number one is a beach/texture spray that can be used for both wet and dry hair, like Kérastase Spray-A-Porter. Wet or dry, spray all over hair in sections and twist away from the face, let them dry, then use your hands or a paper towel to scrunch your hair into shape and enhance your waves. Spritz again when dry - or later on to enhance/refresh your style before heading out. I always keep a mini/travel size in my handbag for that reason. That tousled effect is the easiest way to perfect the messy sexy hair look."
- Kattia Solano, owner of Butterfly Studio Salon
"If you want to smooth frizz, take a couple of pumps of PHILIP B Anti-Frizz Formula 57 between your palms and work it through your hair. The formula makes the cuticle of your hair lie smooth, giving you a soft, glossy, polished look with beautiful definition. It'll ward off frizz all day long."
- Philip B, Hair and Scalp Expert
"Spray Sally Hershberger Mineral Spray all over hair that is 70 percent dry. Section your hair off into four large pieces (two sections on the side of your head, two in the back), and twist each section with your fingers. Let your hair dry naturally, and you'll achieve nice, loose, effortless waves!"
- Hansen Liu, Stylist at Sally Hershberger Downtown
"For healthy shine and plenty of hold before my clients dash off to a busy day, I recommend a healthy dose of Biolage Agave Nectar Control Gel. It controls frizz and maintains the shape of your hairstyle (even on thicker hair) without weighing your hair down. Plus, it still leaves hair feeling soft — a beauty bonus!"
- Nick Stenson, Matrix Artistic Director
"Bang out your morning routine with bangs, because whether they're blunt bangs or a softer Bardot fringe, having this haircut can seriously cut down on time.
Start with damp hair, then spray your locks with Pureology Colour Fanatic (coming in September), which provides 21 benefits in one bottle. Section your bangs from the rest of your hair, and pull the remaining hair back into a high pony or a loose side braid. Hit your bangs with a blow dryer and finish with a good hairspray with strong hold."
- Natasha Sunshine is Pureology’s Colour Ambassador and owner of Byu-Ti Salon in Brentwood, CA
"Braid your hair damp hair at night, lightly coating the strands with Redken Satinwear 02, to create waves and add texture. The key is plaiting the hair when it's damp, not soaking wet. Then, all you need to do is release the braid in the morning, which gives the hair great body and soft waves."
- Rodney Cutler, Celebrity Hairstylist
“Use Fekkai Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray to create a rock star ponytail! Tease the front top of the crown and lightly spray your roots with the hairspray, then pull all your hair back into a ponytail, leaving the front top high and airy. Finish the look by lightly spraying the sides and top to keep the style in place.”
- Elie Camoro, Fekkai salon stylist
"If your hair is not salvageable after a night's rest, the top knot is your best friend! Brush your hair into a high ponytail and twist it around so it wraps itself into a topknot. Slick everything back and up with blowpro After Blow Strong Hold Finishing Hairspray for a sleek, chic updo."
- Tina Mercurio, stylist at blow, the New York Blow Dry Bar