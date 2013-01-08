Two Easy, 10-Second Hair Ideas for Weekday Mornings

With cold weather in full bloom, we’re inclined to stay under the blankets as long as possible. Only problem — we find ourselves running out the door with less-than-desirable hair. So we’re taking a few tips from our hair crushes, Katharine McPhee and Jessica Chastain, who have recently showcased simple, fast hairstyle ideas to get us out the door looking gorgeous (even if we did hit the snooze button a few too many times).

Colorful Bobby Pins

Whether you create an intricate faux bob like Katharine McPhee or leave your hair down, a few bobby pins create structure and keep strands off your face. To add color like McPhee did, try Remington Bobby Slides ($2.50 per pack, Target.com). For more hair bling ideas, check out some of our other favorite easy-to-wear hair accessories.

Front Strand Twist

No time for an intricate updo? Instead, copy Jessica Chastain and pull a front strand back and twist, keeping in place with bobbies. Place strands over the bobby pins to blend into the rest of the hair. We love how this simple trick dressed Chastain’s simple straight strands with an assymetrical look. Plus, it’s so simple. See the style from the back.

What 10-second hairstyles are your morning go-tos?