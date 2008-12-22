Easy, Edible Beauty

One of my favorite things about coming home to California is getting to eat fresh, organic produce that actually tastes good. New York may have just about anything you want in terms of nightlife, culture, or gourmet restaurants, but flavorful produce it does not. And like any true Californian family, we take full advantage of the cheap, easily accessible supply of fruits and vegetables, our favorite being avocados. I’ve often heard New Englanders joke about how in California there is avocado in everything; well it makes me laugh because honestly it is pretty much true. We put avocado on top of hamburgers, inside egg and cheese sandwiches, and even in breakfast shakes. There will most likely even be avocado present in some form at Christmas dinner.

This morning I found the below avocado face mask recipe on a homemade gift website. The website suggests putting the ingredients in a pretty basket as a present, but I think I’m going to whip this up for my friends tonight, because it just so happens that I have everything I need in my (parent’s) kitchen.

Take:

-1 avocado (there are 6 sitting on the counter now)

-3 carrots (I’ll get these from my aunt’s garden)

-1 egg (free-range, of course)

-3 T honey (thanks to my dad’s beehive, the Crowell household has plenty of this)

-1/2 cup cream (left over from last night’s dinner party)

First, cook the carrots so they are soft enough to mash, add avocado and mix until the texture is smooth. Beat the egg in a separate bowl and add it to the carrot and avocado mixture. Finally add the cream and honey and blend everything together until creamy. Slather over your face and neck and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Note: the mask is especially soothing if you apply while watching a Chevy Chase movie, cuddled up with your two best friends.