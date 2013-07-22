Easy Day-to-Night Hair Ideas

It’s way too nice outside this time of year to miss happy hour. No time to head home and refresh? These day-to-night hairstyles from Cheryl Flagg, stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, are easy enough to style at work.

For Curly Hair: Sleek Braid to Wild Waves

Day

“Apply a couple pumps of Shu Uemura Art of Hair Tasai Cream [$38, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com] and spray a little Liquid Fabric [$38] through the hair. Then, pull hair into a high ponytail, securing with an elastic hair tie. Braid the ponytail and secure the end with a second tie, and go!”

Night

“Take out the hair ties and undo the braid. Run fingers through the hair to break apart the waves. For extra volume, try a little Volume Maker by Shu Uemura [$48] at the roots.”

For Long Hair: 5 Minute Multi-Tiered Pony

Day

“Wear your long hair down during the day, as you normally do, straight or wavy.”

Night

“Section your hair horizontally into three sections, moving from the front hairline to the back of the head. Start with one ponytail at the high crown. Make a second ponytail right under it, at the occipital bone, combining hair from the first pony. Finally, make a third ponytail under the second, at the nape of the neck, combining hair from the first and second ponytails. Spray for a bit of finish on a beautiful updo.”

For Medium-Length Hair: Au Natural to Sexy Faux Bob

Day

“Simply wear hair down during the day, as you normally do, straight or wavy.”

Night

“Add hairspray for texture and loosely pull the hair back low to the nape of the neck. After securing the bottom with a hair tie, roll the ponytail inward toward the nape of the neck. Secure with pins at the scalp and enjoy a sexy, spunky faux bob.”

For Short Hair: Conservative Bob to Party-Ready

Day

“Wear your short hair down, straight or curly, for normal day of work or running errands.”

Night

“Add a strong hold gel, like Forme Fatale by Kérastase, and distribute throughout dry hair. Make a very deep side part in the hair, and starting from the part, comb the hair flat to the head. Either keep the back of the hair flat, or scrunch it for some contrasting texture. This look will make a rockin’ statement.”

