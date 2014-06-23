4 Easy Moves to Get a Better Butt

It’s not uncommon to work out religiously and not see results where you want to see them. If that sounds like you, how about adding a little yoga to your routine?

Yoga expert Dempsey Marks demonstrates four poses that target stubborn areas such as your inner thighs, butt, and backside. If you’ve never tried yoga before, relax: These moves are super-easy!

Watch the video above and say bub-bye to those un-wanted jiggles.

