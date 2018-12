It is no lie that sometimes people in the beauty industry take themselves a little too seriously. That is why when COVERGIRL signed funny ladies Ellen Degeneres and Sofia Vergara to be the faces of their brand we knew we would be in for some laughs.

And with these two women, even the simplest of things can be hilarious. Just see what happens when Sofia visits Ellen’s show and the two do a fake makeup application skit on air.

[Racked]